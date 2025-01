Motorola's next Razr foldable could arrive sooner than expected

Razr Plus

So far, there haven't been any leaks about the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, leaving its design and specs a total mystery. But if we go by previous releases, we can make some pretty solid guesses. The current model runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, so it's likely that the next one will pack the Snapdragon 8s Elite Motorola is probably sticking with the same design vibe, so expect another sleek and stylish clamshell foldable offering a range of color options, plus that signature soft vegan leather finish on the back.When it comes to the display, we're likely looking at the same 6.9-inch main inner screen, possibly hitting up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The refresh rate could remain at 165Hz, just like the current model, offering an even smoother experience than the standard 120Hz seen on most other phones.The Razr 60 Ultra, aka(2025), is set to compete directly with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 , expected to launch in the summer of 2025, likely around July or August. Looking back, the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) was revealed on June 25, with pre-orders starting on July 10 and general sales beginning on July 24.Interestingly, its main rival, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , followed a similar schedule, launching on July 10 and reaching stores by July 24. If Motorola manages to launch its(2025) earlier this time, it could capture the attention of consumers eager to get a foldable device before Samsung's release, giving Motorola a stronger foothold in the market.