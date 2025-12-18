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Visible is cutting prices with new promos – and not just for a month or two

Verizon’s prepaid carrier offers lower monthly prices across all unlimited plans.

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A smartphone with a bright blue 'visible' app icon floating above the screen against a dark blue background.
With the holidays right around the corner, every phone carrier is trying to stand out and give people a reason to switch. Discounts, promos, and limited-time deals are everywhere right now – and this time, it’s Visible stepping up with some seriously tempting offers.

Visible’s holiday promos bring big savings


Visible, which is Verizon’s own prepaid carrier and runs on the same Verizon network, just rolled out new limited-time deals aimed at new customers who are thinking about switching. Visible was already known for keeping prices low, but these promos push things even further.

The deals apply to all three of Visible’s unlimited prepaid plans, and the discounts last a long time, not just a couple of months. The entry-level Unlimited plan, which normally costs $25 per month, is now just $19 per month for 26 months when you use the promo code SWITCH26.

Grab the Visible plan for $19/mo

$19 /mo
$25
$6 off (24%)
The Visible plan is now available for $19/mo instead of $25/mo. All you need to do is add coupon code "SWITCH26" at checkout. The plan includes unlimited 5G data, calls, and texting, unlimited hotspot at 5Mbps, and unlimited talk and text to Canada and Mexico.
Buy at Visible

Grab the Visible+ plan for $26/mo

$26 /mo
$35
$9 off (26%)
You can also get the Visible+ plan with a tempting price. The plan costs $26/mo, not $35/mo, which is a pretty good bargain. To get this offer, you should add coupon code "SWITCH26" at checkout. This is a 26-month plan.
Buy at Visible

Grab the Visible+ Pro plan for $33/mo

$33 /mo
$45
$12 off (27%)
The Visible+ Pro plan is also available at lower prices. Right now, you can get it for $33/mo instead of $45/mo, saving you $12/mo with coupon code "SWITCH26" at checkout. With all sorts of perks, it's a great pick for many.
Buy at Visible

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If you want more features, the mid-tier Visible+ plan drops from $35 per month down to $26 per month for 26 months with the same code. And for those who want everything Visible has to offer, the top-tier Visible+ Pro plan goes from $45 per month to $33 per month for 26 months.

What really stands out here is that for less than the usual price of the mid-tier plan, you can jump all the way to the Pro plan. And the differences between those two are not small.

The biggest upgrade with the Pro plan is video streaming and data priority. You get up to 4K UHD video streaming, along with unlimited premium data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, meaning no slowdowns after hitting a certain data threshold.

Calling and texting also get a boost, with calling to more than 85 countries and unlimited texting to over 200 countries. Beyond that, the Visible+ and Visible+ Pro plans are fairly similar.

Both plans include unlimited hotspot use, unlimited premium data on Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE networks, and unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada. You also get unlimited talk, text, and data while roaming in Mexico and Canada, which is a nice bonus for frequent travelers.

On top of that, both plans come with extra perks like Global Pass days – one per month for Visible+ and two per month for Visible+ Pro – as well as $15 off Verizon Fios Home Internet.



The base Unlimited plan is still a solid option, especially at $19 per month. It does come with fewer extras and some limits compared to the higher tiers, but for people who aren’t constantly streaming or glued to their phone, it’s a great fit. If all you want is reliable service at a low price, this plan is hard to beat right now.

If you’re curious how Visible stacks up against its parent company, you can also check out a full comparison here:

Same network, different price


One thing worth repeating is that Visible and Verizon use the exact same network. That means identical coverage, strong 4G LTE, and solid 5G performance, especially in major cities. The big difference is price – and right now, prepaid carriers are doing everything they can to pull customers away from competitors.

Visible isn’t alone here. Mint Mobile, which runs on T-Mobile’s network, is also offering a massive 50% discount on its Unlimited plan. So if Verizon’s network isn’t great where you live, it’s worth checking what other prepaid options are offering. But if Verizon coverage works well for you, Visible’s current promos are tough to ignore.

Do Visible’s holiday deals make you consider switching carriers right now?
Yes, I’m seriously thinking about it.
70.97%
Maybe, but I need to compare first.
22.58%
Not really, I’m happy where I am.
6.45%
No, switching is too much hassle.
0%
31 Votes

Why Visible makes sense for a lot of people


Visible’s plans are already much cheaper than Verizon’s, especially if you only need one or two lines. With discounts like these, the value gets even better. This is ideal for people who don’t need all the extras that come with postpaid plans, like frequent phone upgrades or bundled streaming services.

If you’re fine bringing your own phone, skipping the flashy perks, and just want solid service at a much lower cost, prepaid is the smarter move. Less complexity, lower bills, and no long-term commitments. And right now, Visible checks all those boxes – especially with these holiday deals.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
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