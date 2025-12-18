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ChatGPT jumps into Apple Music to mess with your music taste – in a good way

Ask for tracks, hear samples, and explore playlists in real time.

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Apple Music now has its own dedicated ChatGPT integration, letting the AI recommend songs, generate playlists, and even let you preview music right inside ChatGPT.

ChatGPT meets Apple Music


Earlier this year, OpenAI added support for third-party apps in ChatGPT, and Spotify was one of the first to get in on it. Now, Apple Music is joining the party.

This integration doesn’t let you play full songs directly in ChatGPT, but it does let the AI help you discover music and build playlists based on natural language prompts. It works similarly to Spotify’s integration but with a few perks unique to Apple Music.

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One standout feature: you can actually play sample clips of songs Apple Music recommends. Say you ask ChatGPT for the top five hits of 2025 – it’ll list them, and you can preview those tracks right inside the chat. Spotify doesn’t offer this kind of media preview.



Even if you don’t have an Apple Music subscription, you can still search the catalog for artists, albums, songs, and playlists. Subscribers get the full benefit, including personalized playlist creation based on your prompts.

Adding Apple Music to ChatGPT is simple: go to Settings in the ChatGPT Mac app, iOS app, or web version, select Apps, choose Apple Music, and sign in with your Apple ID to authorize.

Why this matters


I’ve lost count of how many times I couldn’t remember a song title but knew the tune or where it came from. With this integration, you can just ask ChatGPT, and it can quickly point you to the track. From discovering new music to smarter playlist curation, the possibilities are huge.

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Would you use ChatGPT to make playlists in Apple Music?
Absolutely, that sounds super convenient.
35.71%
Maybe, if the recommendations are good.
7.14%
Rarely, I prefer doing it myself.
21.43%
Not at all, AI isn’t my style .
35.71%
14 Votes

AI makes music discovery easier


Normally, I don’t get too excited about new AI features, but this one is genuinely useful. Browsing and curating music is fun, but it can also be time-consuming. With AI helping out, you can explore new tracks or get recommendations in a fraction of the time.

And speaking of OpenAI, there’s more on the horizon: it has addressed some major issues with ChatGPT’s voice mode, and hints in the code suggest ads may soon appear on ChatGPT’s free tier – something I’ve been expecting for a while.

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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
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