Uh oh, did the Galaxy Z Flip 7 just embrace Snapdragon 8 Elite over Exynos 2500?
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Looks like Samsung Foundry may be in for yet another year of troubles after what truly seemed like a more promising start. The company had just finally stabilized its 3 nm manufacturing process and begun mass production of the Exynos 2500 chipset. Galaxy Z Flip 7 prototypes had started showing up running on the Exynos 2500. But now they’ve disappeared and been replaced by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
Multiple reports over the past few weeks claimed that the upcoming Z series phones will be powered by the Exynos 2500. In addition Samsung was going to start mass producing the Exynos 2600 soon too. The Exynos 2600 is supposed to be manufactured using the 2 nm process and Samsung wants to use it in the Galaxy S26 lineup.
But then new reports started coming out about yield problems for the Exynos 2500 despite improvements to the foundry’s manufacturing processes. It appears that these yield issues may be a bigger problem than initially thought because prototypes of the Z Flip 7 using the Exynos 2500 have disappeared.
I’m not sure what happened, but my sources say that the Exynos 2500 Prototype no longer showing up in Samsung’s Prototypes Tests of the Z Flip 7. https://t.co/gsiWye3r6Lpic.twitter.com/ewcz6xZe16— PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro) February 22, 2025
In their place new prototypes of the Flip 7 have shown up that are running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This is the same chipset that powers all of the Galaxy S25 phones though Samsung was looking at bringing the Exynos 2500 to the base model later.
If the Exynos 2500 Flip 7 prototypes have been replaced with ones using the Snapdragon 8 Elite then it may signal a flurry of activity over at Samsung. The company may have realized that the Exynos 2500 will not be ready on time and is now quickly testing its newest foldable with a tried and tested chipset.
If the Exynos 2500 Flip 7 prototypes have been replaced with ones using the Snapdragon 8 Elite then it may signal a flurry of activity over at Samsung. The company may have realized that the Exynos 2500 will not be ready on time and is now quickly testing its newest foldable with a tried and tested chipset.
Samsung Galaxy S25 phones use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. | Video credit — Samsung
To me personally, this is a bit of a bummer. I’ve been rooting for Samsung Foundry for a long time and still think that it is capable of having its own Apple silicon moment. Such a thing will also mean better Galaxy phones for consumers in the future.
Unfortunately these yield issues continue to haunt Samsung and, for now at least, Exynos seems like a pipe dream once more.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: