Uh oh, did the Galaxy Z Flip 7 just embrace Snapdragon 8 Elite over Exynos 2500?

Z Flip 7





In their place new prototypes of the Flip 7 have shown up that are running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This is the same chipset that powers all of the Galaxy S25 phones though Samsung was looking at bringing the Exynos 2500 to the base model later.



If the Exynos 2500 Flip 7 prototypes have been replaced with ones using the Snapdragon 8 Elite then it may signal a flurry of activity over at Samsung. The company may have realized that the Exynos 2500 will not be ready on time and is now quickly testing its newest foldable with a tried and tested chipset.





Samsung Galaxy S25 phones use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. | Video credit — Samsung

To me personally, this is a bit of a bummer. I’ve been rooting for Samsung Foundry for a long time and still think that it is capable of having its own Apple silicon moment. Such a thing will also mean better Galaxy phones for consumers in the future.



