The powerful Motorola Razr+ (2025) leaks with a largely familiar design and one chic change

By
Motorola Android
Leaked Motorola Razr Plus (2025) renders
As hard as it must feel for foldable buyers and Motorola fans to choose between the discounted Razr (2024), Razr Plus (2024), and Razr Plus (2023) this Valentine's Day, that decision is likely to become even harder if you put it off for a few more months.

That's because the Lenovo-owned brand is (naturally) working on (at least) one next-gen Razr device, and based on a couple of recent rumors and today's hot new visual leak, this is going to be an epic Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Flip 7 alternative.

Haven't we seen this one before?


Actually, no, but you'll definitely be excused if you mistake the upcoming Motorola Razr+ (2025), aka Razr 60 Ultra, for the existing Razr+ (2024), aka Razr 50 Ultra. The two handsets are about as similar at first glance as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Flip 5, strongly suggesting that Motorola is pleased with the way its clamshell design has evolved since the Razr's rebirth back in 2019.

As much as I usually hate to see smartphone manufacturers rehash the same product aesthetic over and over again, it's hard to imagine how this particular design language could be revolutionized or reinvented without ruining the near-flawless elegance and more than respectable battery life of last year's Razr Plus flagship.


As such, I'm almost relieved to see the Razr+ (2025) strongly resemble its predecessor in terms of everything from screen real estate to screen bezels (or lack thereof) and the phone's overall profile (both in folded and unfolded form).

The upcoming Razr Plus powerhouse also looks set to retain its forerunner's faux (or vegan) leather finish, this time around adding stitches to make the material feel more "real" and arguably improve the elegance of the entire cosmetic package. The paint job rendered by the almost always reliable folks over at Android Headlines looks new as well, taking the "Spring Green" hue of the Razr+ (2024) and making it more sophisticated and autumn-like.

 

Nothing else (of significance, at least) seems to be changed in any way, with two cameras residing in the top left corner of a massive cover screen, a huge display occupying almost all the space inside the fold, and a familiar hinge likely to keep everything in place for a reasonably long time without many (serious) durability concerns.

What about hardware specifications?


Unfortunately, not a lot is etched in stone regarding things like camera specs, memory and storage options, battery size, and charging speeds just yet, but one key detail that is almost 100 percent confirmed is the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor expected to power the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) in the US and Razr 60 Ultra "internationally."

That may not sound like a very notable upgrade, but it's important to remember that the Razr+ (2024) actually used a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC rather than a "standard" Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and compared to that, the Snapdragon 8 Elite should enable a pretty huge overall performance improvement.

Recommended Stories

Sadly, that and the subtle aforementioned design change could turn out to be this phone's only (semi) meaningful upgrades. That's right, there's a very good chance the Razr+ (2025) will come with the same 6.9-inch primary screen, 4-inch secondary panel, 50 + 50 MP dual rear-facing camera system, 32 MP single front-facing snapper, 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage space, and 4,000 mAh battery as the Razr+ (2024). 

None of this is confirmed, mind you, but with Motorola expected to unveil its 2025 foldable phone(s) earlier than in previous years, we might not have to wait very long until all these details are either corroborated or (some of them) debunked.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

