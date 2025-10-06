Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Trending:
October Prime Day is coming up!
Upcoming event
October Prime Day is coming up!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Big Deal Days brings epic deals on top phones, tablets, and more

Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever

Early Prime Day deal at Amazon makes the Motorola Razr (2025) cheaper than it has ever been!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Motorola Razr (2025) folded in their hand.
Less than 24 hours remain until one of the biggest shopping events begins. But here’s the good news: you don’t have to wait another day to get your affordable flip phone at an irresistible price. Yep — Amazon has already slashed the budget-friendly Razr (2025) to its best price ever, making it one of the best early October Prime Day phone deals.

Possibly for a limited time, the e-commerce giant is letting you save 24% on the Motorola phone in the Lightest Sky color. That equates to a massive $171 in savings and turns this particular variant into an absolute bestseller. In case you’re wondering, previous deals for this device haven’t exceeded $100, so this offer should definitely be on your radar, especially if you’re after a budget flip option before Prime Big Deal Days.

The Razr (2025) is $171 cheaper ahead of Prime Day

$171 off (24%)
The Motorola Razr (2025) has just become a no-brainer for flip phone fans on a budget. Right now, Amazon gives you a superb $171 discount on the variant in Lightest Sky. This price cut significantly exceeds all other promos we've come across, so it should definitely be on your radar.
Buy at Amazon

The Razr (2025) brings quite a lot to the table for its current asking price. For starters, you’re getting two gorgeous displays: a 3.6-inch OLED cover panel and a 6.9-inch main touchscreen with excellent colors and superb brightness. Sure, the outer display isn’t quite as large as on the Razr Ultra (2025), but at least it’s bigger than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

When it comes to performance, this Android phone’s MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip doesn’t win any trophies. As our Razr (2025) review shows, the device is pretty much identical to its predecessor in raw horsepower. But is that really a dealbreaker? You still get a smooth and reliable performance with daily tasks — more than enough for a flip phone in this price range.

What about camera capabilities? While it certainly won’t be your primary pick for dedicated photography, the device captures very good-looking images. Expect vivid colors and excellent detail for the most part. That said, since it lacks a dedicated telephoto sensor (it packs a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide lens), you can’t take gorgeous zoom photos.

Bottom line — the Razr (2025) isn’t the best flip phone out there. But it holds its own quite well against other mid-range foldables. And now that it’s cheaper than ever, it’s impossible to pass up. Get yours and save $171 before it’s too late.

Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Motorola RAZR - Deals History
106 stories
06 Oct, 2025
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever Best Buy eclipses Amazon with exceptional pre-Prime Day Motorola Razr+ (2025) discount
02 Oct, 2025
Epic Razr+ (2024) bundle deal that delivers nearly $700 in total value is back
22 Sep, 2025
Sensational new deal drops the Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable to a truly unbeatable price
20 Sep, 2025
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

OnePlus 15 shows off more of its new look in new teasers

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 2

T-Mobile must meet this FCC test by Q1 2026 or return spectrum to the FCC

by Alan Friedman • 2

At $120 off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is just too good to pass up

by Preslav Mladenov • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless