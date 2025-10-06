Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Early Prime Day deal at Amazon makes the Motorola Razr (2025) cheaper than it has ever been!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Less than 24 hours remain until one of the biggest shopping events begins. But here’s the good news: you don’t have to wait another day to get your affordable flip phone at an irresistible price. Yep — Amazon has already slashed the budget-friendly Razr (2025) to its best price ever, making it one of the best early October Prime Day phone deals.
The Razr (2025) brings quite a lot to the table for its current asking price. For starters, you’re getting two gorgeous displays: a 3.6-inch OLED cover panel and a 6.9-inch main touchscreen with excellent colors and superb brightness. Sure, the outer display isn’t quite as large as on the Razr Ultra (2025), but at least it’s bigger than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
What about camera capabilities? While it certainly won’t be your primary pick for dedicated photography, the device captures very good-looking images. Expect vivid colors and excellent detail for the most part. That said, since it lacks a dedicated telephoto sensor (it packs a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide lens), you can’t take gorgeous zoom photos.
Bottom line — the Razr (2025) isn’t the best flip phone out there. But it holds its own quite well against other mid-range foldables. And now that it’s cheaper than ever, it’s impossible to pass up. Get yours and save $171 before it’s too late.
Possibly for a limited time, the e-commerce giant is letting you save 24% on the Motorola phone in the Lightest Sky color. That equates to a massive $171 in savings and turns this particular variant into an absolute bestseller. In case you’re wondering, previous deals for this device haven’t exceeded $100, so this offer should definitely be on your radar, especially if you’re after a budget flip option before Prime Big Deal Days.
The Razr (2025) brings quite a lot to the table for its current asking price. For starters, you’re getting two gorgeous displays: a 3.6-inch OLED cover panel and a 6.9-inch main touchscreen with excellent colors and superb brightness. Sure, the outer display isn’t quite as large as on the Razr Ultra (2025), but at least it’s bigger than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
When it comes to performance, this Android phone’s MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip doesn’t win any trophies. As our Razr (2025) review shows, the device is pretty much identical to its predecessor in raw horsepower. But is that really a dealbreaker? You still get a smooth and reliable performance with daily tasks — more than enough for a flip phone in this price range.
What about camera capabilities? While it certainly won’t be your primary pick for dedicated photography, the device captures very good-looking images. Expect vivid colors and excellent detail for the most part. That said, since it lacks a dedicated telephoto sensor (it packs a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide lens), you can’t take gorgeous zoom photos.
Bottom line — the Razr (2025) isn’t the best flip phone out there. But it holds its own quite well against other mid-range foldables. And now that it’s cheaper than ever, it’s impossible to pass up. Get yours and save $171 before it’s too late.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
06 Oct, 2025Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever Best Buy eclipses Amazon with exceptional pre-Prime Day Motorola Razr+ (2025) discount
02 Oct, 2025Epic Razr+ (2024) bundle deal that delivers nearly $700 in total value is back
22 Sep, 2025Sensational new deal drops the Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable to a truly unbeatable price
20 Sep, 2025The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: