Prime Day deal: TicWatch Pro 3 massively discounted for a very limited time

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 21, 2021, 6:50 PM
Amazon Prime Day sale event is in full swing, but if you haven't yet depleted your budget and you're looking for a not-so-expensive smartwatch, we might have the perfect deal for you. The TicWatch Pro 3, one of the first smartwatches in the world to pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, is getting a huge discount for a very limited time.

The TicWatch Pro 3 is so cheap right now that you'll pay less than you would normally pay for a TicWatch E3, which is supposed to be the more affordable version of the former. For the next 30+ hours, the TicWatch Pro 3 is exactly $102 off, but there's a high chance that the price will go up once the Amazon Prime Day event ends.

Keep in mind that the TicWatch Pro 3 usually sells for $300, at least the GPS-only version that's discounted in the United States. The smartwatch features a dual-layer display that supports both Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, which means that depending on which one you enable, you'll get either up to 3 days or 45 days of battery life.

Although this is a Wear OS-enabled smartwatch, it's unclear whether or not Mobvoi will upgrade it to Wear OS 3.0. Although Qualcomm confirmed the Snapdragon 4100 chipset is perfectly capable to run the new version of the OS, Google has yet to commit to any Wear OS 3.0 updates at the moment. 

TicWatch Pro 3

GPS Smart Watch Men's Wear OS Watch Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform Health Fitness Monitoring 3-45 Days Battery Life Built-in GPS NFC Heart Rate Sleep Tracking IP68 Waterproof

$102 off (34%)
$198
$300
Buy at Amazon


If the TicWatch Pro 3 is not exactly what you're looking for, make sure to check some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on smartwatches from brands like Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin and Fossil.

