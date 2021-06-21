Prime Day deal: TicWatch Pro 3 massively discounted for a very limited time

Prime Day deal: TicWatch Pro 3 massively discounted for a very limited time0
Keep in mind that the TicWatch Pro 3 usually sells for $300, at least the GPS-only version that's discounted in the United States. The smartwatch features a dual-layer display that supports both Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, which means that depending on which one you enable, you'll get either up to 3 days or 45 days of battery life.
If the TicWatch Pro 3 is not exactly what you're looking for, make sure to check some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on smartwatches from brands like Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin and Fossil.
