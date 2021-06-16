Qualcomm sheds light on which smartwatches support Google's new Wear OS

Qualcomm sheds light on which smartwatches support Google's new Wear OS0
Not even Google was willing to offer a straight answer when asked which of the current smartwatches can be upgraded to Wear OS 3.0, and which ones will remain on their current version of the OS.
We are working with Google on bringing Wear OS 3.0 to Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and 4100 platforms. Snapdragon Wear 3100, 4100+ and 4100 platforms are capable of supporting Wear OS 3.0, but we are not discussing any specifics at this time.
Of course, if you're using a Fossil smartwatch, then you already know you won't be getting the new Wear OS 3.0 update, as the company has already issued an official statement on the matter not long ago.