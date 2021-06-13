$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Wearables

Specs leaked for the TicWatch E3; here's how you can win one of 12 being given away

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 13, 2021, 1:37 AM
Specs leaked for the TicWatch E3; here's how you can win one of 12 being given away
A Russian Instagram subscriber with the handle andrey_koftun was somehow able to obtain an early boxed version of the TicWatch E3 which is expected to be unveiled on June 16th. The watch will run Wear OS  and should be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, Qualcomm's most recent component for wearables. A hands on recorded by andrey_koftunshows the box for the timepiece which allowed him to reveal some of the specs.

For example, the new watch will have a round face, a microphone and a speaker, but no OLED panel. There will be a curved 2.5D display, and an IP68 ingress protection rating. The watch is equipped with more than 20 workout modes, a heart rate monitor, and a monitor to track your blood oxygen saturation to make sure that your circulatory system is working up to snuff.

The Tic Watch E3 will monitor sleep and stress and it will charge using a magnet that keeps the cable connected to the back of the timepiece. And how would you like to win a free Tic Watch E3? Follow Mobvoi on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and starting on June 16th at 9 am EDT, a task will be posted at 9 am for 12 days.

Those who complete the task each day will have a chance to win the watch for that particular day. A new task will be posted at 9 am the following day. Check out the full rules right here.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Report says introduction of Beats Studio Buds is imminent
by Alan Friedman,  0
Report says introduction of Beats Studio Buds is imminent
Apple promotes the M1 powered iPad Pro using "the words" of an iconic Disney character
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple promotes the M1 powered iPad Pro using "the words" of an iconic Disney character
First 5G call is made over AT&T's C-band spectrum
by Alan Friedman,  0
First 5G call is made over AT&T's C-band spectrum
Xiaomi's 200W HyperCharge should probably be used sparingly if it ever becomes a live feature
by Alan Friedman,  3
Xiaomi's 200W HyperCharge should probably be used sparingly if it ever becomes a live feature
Both Samsung Galaxy A20 and A30s are getting upgraded to Android 11
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Both Samsung Galaxy A20 and A30s are getting upgraded to Android 11
Lawmakers could force Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google to split up
by Alan Friedman,  16
Lawmakers could force Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google to split up
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless