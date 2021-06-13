Specs leaked for the TicWatch E3; here's how you can win one of 12 being given away
A Russian Instagram subscriber with the handle andrey_koftun was somehow able to obtain an early boxed version of the TicWatch E3 which is expected to be unveiled on June 16th. The watch will run Wear OS and should be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, Qualcomm's most recent component for wearables. A hands on recorded by andrey_koftunshows the box for the timepiece which allowed him to reveal some of the specs.
The Tic Watch E3 will monitor sleep and stress and it will charge using a magnet that keeps the cable connected to the back of the timepiece. And how would you like to win a free Tic Watch E3? Follow Mobvoi on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and starting on June 16th at 9 am EDT, a task will be posted at 9 am for 12 days.
Our latest smart watch will meet the world soon! How about winning one for free before everyone else?— Mobvoi_Official (@Mobvoi_Official) June 11, 2021
Join now via this link:https://t.co/9K4rmPO78i and complete the challenges starting from tomorrow to get a chance!
#countdown#giveaways#itmoveswithyou#mobvoipic.twitter.com/bwiolmtBZk