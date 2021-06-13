Specs leaked for the TicWatch E3; here's how you can win one of 12 being given away

andrey_koftun was somehow able to obtain an early boxed version of the TicWatch E3 which is expected to be unveiled on June 16th. The watch will run Wear OS and should be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, Qualcomm's most recent component for wearables. shows the box for the timepiece which allowed him to reveal some of the specs.

A Russian Instagram subscriber with the handlewas somehow able to obtain an early boxed version of the TicWatch E3 which is expected to be unveiled on June 16th. The watch will run Wear OS and should be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, Qualcomm's most recent component for wearables. A hands on recorded by andrey_koftun shows the box for the timepiece which allowed him to reveal some of the specs.





For example, the new watch will have a round face, a microphone and a speaker, but no OLED panel. There will be a curved 2.5D display, and an IP68 ingress protection rating. The watch is equipped with more than 20 workout modes, a heart rate monitor, and a monitor to track your blood oxygen saturation to make sure that your circulatory system is working up to snuff.







The Tic Watch E3 will monitor sleep and stress and it will charge using a magnet that keeps the cable connected to the back of the timepiece. And how would you like to win a free Tic Watch E3? Follow Mobvoi on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and starting on June 16th at 9 am EDT, a task will be posted at 9 am for 12 days.





