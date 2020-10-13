Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones more irresistible than ever with a 30 percent discount

Up to 30% off Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 13, 2020, 10:46 AM
The Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and before you know it, it will be over. So, if you have been on the lookout for super comfortable wireless earbuds that don't skimp on sound quality, now is as good a time as any to snag the uber-popular Powerbeats Pro that usually retail for $249.95. Today, a cool $75 has been shaved off their price, which means they can be yours for just $174.95.

The Powerbeats Pro could be great as work out companions, thanks to their stable and compatible design with an ear-hook that ensures a secure fit. And lest you are deceived into thinking so based on how the earphones look, they are not chunky at all and are actually pretty lightweight. They are also sweat- and water-resistant, which means you can take them for a run when it's raining without thinking twice.

The Powerbeats Pro promise a battery life of nine hours on a single charge and pair that with the charging case, and you have got full 24 hours. The wearable is compatible not just with iOS, but also Android devices and other Bluetooth accessories. Of course, if you have an Apple device, the pairing process would be that much faster. 

They also deliver rich, balanced audio, and thanks to new piston drivers, distortion is minimal. Each side features track and volume control, which means you will not have to whip out your phone to play or pause sound. Alternatively, you can use Siri voice assistance to control audio. And if you are wondering, phone call quality is also pretty good. 

Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members and this year, they will expire at 11:59 PM on October 14, which means you don't have too long to take advantage of all these crazy discounts. If you aren't a member yet, fret not, as you can get a 30-day free trial to check out if this is for you.

