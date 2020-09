TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the first wearables with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100

Google-backed Mobvoi pours out new smartwatches like there's no tomorrow. After launching the very cheap TicWatch GTX , Mobvoi is back with a much more expensive smartwatch, that's also one of the first to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, the TicWatch Pro 3.The smartwatch features dual-display 2.0 technology that lets users switch on the fly between the 1.4-inch AMOLED Retina screen with automatic brightness adjustment and the power-saving Always-ON FSTN display.TicWatch Pro 3 promises enhanced battery life, with up to 72 hours use in Smart Mode. Although you only get 72 hours of use in Smart Mode, the TicWatch Pro 3's larger 577 mAh battery can last up to 45 days of use while in Essential Mode.As mentioned earlier, TicWatch Pro 3 packs the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, which supports faster app launches and provides users with a smoother and responsive experience.Software-wise, TicWatch Pro 3 runs Google's Wear OS and features optimized fitness tracking and health monitoring apps like TicHealth, TicMotion, TicExercise, and TicSleep. In addition to these apps, Mobvoi added a couple of new ones like TicOxygen, TicBreathe, TicZen, and TicHearing.The wearable device supports NFC payments with Google Pay and features built-in GPS. It's fully compatible with both Android and iOS devices. As far as the price goes, customers can purchase the TicWatch Pro 3 for $300 via Amazon and Mobvoi's online store