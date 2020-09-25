TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the first wearables with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100
As mentioned earlier, TicWatch Pro 3 packs the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, which supports faster app launches and provides users with a smoother and responsive experience.
Software-wise, TicWatch Pro 3 runs Google's Wear OS and features optimized fitness tracking and health monitoring apps like TicHealth, TicMotion, TicExercise, and TicSleep. In addition to these apps, Mobvoi added a couple of new ones like TicOxygen, TicBreathe, TicZen, and TicHearing.
The wearable device supports NFC payments with Google Pay and features built-in GPS. It's fully compatible with both Android and iOS devices. As far as the price goes, customers can purchase the TicWatch Pro 3 for $300 via Amazon and Mobvoi's online store.