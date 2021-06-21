Prime Exclusive: Save 26% on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

NVIDIA SHIELD TV drops to an all-time low just for Amazon Prime Day

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 21, 2021, 12:07 PM
NVIDIA SHIELD TV drops to an all-time low just for Amazon Prime Day
NVIDIA's Android TV-based digital media player, the SHIELD TV is getting the biggest discount we've seen to date just for Amazon Prime Day. It's hard to believe that Amazon and NVIDIA will continue to offer the same discount after June 22, so if you're looking for a reliable Android set-top box, the SHIELD TV is one of the best on the market.

What makes SHIELD TV a great product is that NVIDIA continues to support the media player many years after the original model made it to market. The model that Amazon has on sale right now was launched back in 2019 and fully supports 4K HDR streaming.

Typically, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV sells for $150, but during Amazon Prime Day, customers will score a $25 discount. Although the Android TV media player was part of many promotions in the past, this is one of the best offers we've been able to track until now.

Besides being able to watch 4K content on any streaming service like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube TV, or Hulu Live, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV comes with built-in Google Assistant, so you'll be able to control it hands-free with Google Home, or Amazon Alexa and Echo.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV

Android TV 4K HDR streaming media player; Dolby Vision, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

$25 off (17%)
$124 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon


The retail package contains a remote controller, but those who love to play games can also purchase a game controller and use NVIDIA's GeForce NOW streaming service for the best gaming experience.

