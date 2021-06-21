NVIDIA SHIELD TV drops to an all-time low just for Amazon Prime Day

NVIDIA SHIELD TV drops to an all-time low just for Amazon Prime Day0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Typically, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV sells for $150, but during Amazon Prime Day, customers will score a $25 discount. Although the Android TV media player was part of many promotions in the past, this is one of the best offers we've been able to track until now.
The retail package contains a remote controller, but those who love to play games can also purchase a game controller and use NVIDIA's GeForce NOW streaming service for the best gaming experience.
