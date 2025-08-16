You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
The Google Pixel 9a is one of the best mid-range phones on the market, and it's all the more irresistible at $100 off.
n case you missed it, Amazon is still offering a solid Google Pixel 9a promo. The device was first discounted by $100 about a couple of weeks ago, but the bargain, curiously enough, is still available. So, if you’re looking for an excellent mid-ranger that costs just under $400, now’s a great time to act.
This sale is especially attractive as it brings the device down to its best price ever. Yep, the Pixel 9a has never been $100 off before! Even better, Amazon rarely discounts it. In other words, this is a very rare discount, which might expire any minute, so now’s definitely the time to act (if you haven’t already).
But that’s not all — the model offers excellent camera capabilities. It comes with a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. Photos captured with it stand out with lifelike colors, excellent detail, and superb dynamic range. Check out our Pixel 9a review for camera samples.
The Android phone packs a punch for its asking price, too. It beats the Galaxy A56 on the display and performance fronts, by the way. It features a 6.3-inch OLED display with insanely high brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with a Tensor G4 processor, delivering top-tier daily performance and lots of Gemini AI extras.
Couple all of that with a seven-year software support promise, a stock Android experience, and a 5,100mAh battery, and you’ve got one of the best sub-$500 phones on the market. However you look at it, the Pixel 9a checks all the boxes, and it’s available at an unbeatable price right now. So, don’t waste your time and take advantage of Amazon’s ongoing promo before it disappears.
