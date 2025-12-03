Grab the JBL Live 770NC for a whopping 40% off at Amazon

iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
A person wears the JBL Live 770NC headphones in an outdoor setting.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday ended — but Amazon hasn’t finished with discounts. In fact, the e-commerce giant is still selling various tech at solid discounts, including the JBL Live 770NC. These wireless Bluetooth headphones are still going for 40% off, bringing them to about $120.

The JBL Live 770NC are a set of ANC headphones that may not turn heads at full price, but they're now way more affordable. Right now, you can grab them for 40% off at Amazon, which brings them to one of their best prices ever.
While the JBL headphones aren’t as premium as, say, the Sony WH-1000XM6, they’re still a pretty solid pick for many. Plus, we haven’t seen them at a lower price in quite some time, so they’re obviously a great bargain. Act fast and save before this post-event promo disappears.

But what exactly does this headset offer? Quite a bit, actually. For starters, they feature a lightweight, foldable design and spacious cushioned earpads, making them ideal for longer wear. And when we say long, we do mean long — these buddies offer up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC on! Even better, a quick 5-minute top-up will give you up to four hours of playback.

And how do they sound? In a word — great. With JBL Signature Sound, deep bass and sparkling highs, they make most music truly pop. What’s more, you’re getting JBL Spatial Sound, which creates a much more immersive listening experience.

When it comes to noise cancellation, these headphones won’t completely silence the world around you. You can expect most unwanted sounds to be filtered out, though they definitely won’t block everything. On the bright side, they come with a surprisingly useful auto-pause feature. It stops your jams when you take them off, so you never lose a beat.

Are the JBL Live 770NC a good fit for you? If so, now’s a great time to act. Amazon’s ongoing deal saves you a solid 40%, making them way cheaper than usual. And remember: the promo has been available for a while, and it might not stay live much longer.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer
