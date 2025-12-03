The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ hits its lowest price ever in an unheard-of bargain

Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
A person holds the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, showing its big screen and front design.
You won’t believe what an epic bargain the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ has become at Amazon! Right now, you can get this Android tablet with an S Pen for a whopping $200 off its original price. As you might know, this slate normally costs about $650, and it’s now down under $450!

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, 128GB, Blue: $200 off!

$200 off (31%)
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with 128GB of storage has plunged to its lowest price ever. Right now, Amazon is selling the tablet with a smashing $200 price cut, making it impossible to resist. The promo is only available on the Blue color variant, so it might not last long.
And here’s the bigger shock: the Samsung tablet has never been available at that price before! No joke — Amazon hasn’t sold it for 31% even during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. At the time, the device was available with a maximum discount of $180. And while an extra $20 might not seem like a true showstopper, it makes a real difference. The e-commerce giant is the only one now selling the tablet at $200 off.

The Tab S10 FE+ is a great choice for Samsung fans who love high-end devices at reasonable prices. It might be a mid-ranger, but the slate has a premium-looking design. And the looks are just the beginning!

Display-wise, this fella doesn’t disappoint one bit. It boasts a great-looking 13.1-inch display with a reasonably sharp 90Hz refresh rate. Although it’s an LCD, the screen has excellent color accuracy and impressive viewing angles.

Under the hood, Samsung’s mid-range slate has an Exynos 1580 chipset. As evident from the performance tests in our Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ review, it’s not a powerhouse. That said, you can expect pretty decent overall performance.

So, yeah — this bad boy may not be a workhorse, but it checks more than enough boxes for the price. It has a solid display and offers decent performance. As if that’s not enough, it comes with seven years of support and exciting Galaxy AI features to improve your everyday experience.

And the best part? The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is now down $200 at Amazon, making it cheaper than ever before! Grab it now before this deal vanishes.

