Pixel 9a high-quality renders leak - here's your best look yet at Google's next budget king
Check out the most comprehensive look yet at the Pixel 9a in all its four colors, thanks to high-quality renders leaked online.
Google isn't necessarily the most protective when it comes to leaks it seems, and the internet has been brimming with talks about its upcoming mid-range phone, the Pixel 9a. The phone is said to be officially unveiled on March 19 and become available on March 26 in stores. Now, tipster @Sudhanshu1414 on X has shared high-quality renders of the Pixel 9a without a watermark for your viewing pleasure.
The blue color is a little bit reminiscent of the iPhone 16's Ultramarine, at least in hue. It's not too dark, but definitely an intriguing color with a matching frame:
The pink for the Pixel 9a is bright and vivid, looking seriously fun:
Then, we have two more conservative colors, black and whiteish gold: Obsidian and Porcelain, respectfully. The Porcelain seems like a warm white hue with a hint of gold on the frame.
The black is pretty standard, although I quite like the fact that it appears to be a dark black color and not something more similar to dark gray, which I'm personally quite done with, honestly.
Surrounded by a completely flat metal frame and removing the camera bar from the more expensive Pixel 9, the Pixel 9a looks minimalistic and modern. It still looks recognizable as a Google phone, unmistakably, which is a good thing in my book as many phones are becoming way too similar nowadays.
We have two rear camera sensors arranged horizontally in a pill-shaped camera island, and the classic Google logo remains centered on the back.
The bezels on the front of the mid-ranger may still be a bit chunky for some people, but at least they now seem symmetrical unlike the Pixel 8a. The predecessor had a bottom bezel slightly thicker than the rest, but symmetrical bezels are now the trend, and Google is matching it.
The right side of the phone houses the volume and power buttons, while there's nothing on the left side. We also see the antenna lines in the metal frame.
The Pixel 9a is said to come with Google's homemade Tensor G4 chip, 8 gigs of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. We'll likely have a 6.28-inch display, bigger than the one of its predecessor. As for the camera, it's said to be mostly the same with a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide. Powering the phone is reportedly a 5,100mAh battery, which is 13% more than the Pixel 8a.
The Pixel 9a will have some tough competition for the best mid-range phone of 2025. In fact, it will have to face an amped-up iPhone SE 4 (according to rumors) which may sport an A16 chip (found in the iPhone 16) and a more modern look. Meanwhile, on the Android side, we expect a fancy-looking Nothing Phone (3a) and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A56.
Pixel 9a expected specs
We recently got leaked cases for the Pixel 9a, which corroborated the earlier design rumors of Google simplifying the camera bar. The phone is rumored to start at $499, while the 256GB version is likely to get a $40 price hike over the Pixel 8a and cost $599.
