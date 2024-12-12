Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google Pixel 9a full specs leak ahead of launch: price, camera, battery and more

By
The Pixel 9a announcement is still months away, but leaks about Google's next mid-range phone keep piling up. The latest buzz? Its full spec sheet has reportedly been leaked.

This info allegedly comes from a wireless carrier source and has been backed up by a second confirmation. The leak not only aligns with earlier rumors but also provides more detailed insights into some of the previously speculated specs.

Tensor G4 chipset, bigger battery, and camera tweaks


Let's break it down from the inside out. The Google Pixel 9a will likely be powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor, which was expected. Along with this, we might get the Titan M2 security chip, 8 GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage (a high-performance standard with read and write speeds up to 1200 MB/s).

Battery life might see a boost, too, thanks to a rumored 5,100 mAh battery. That's about 13% larger than the Pixel 8a's, potentially leading to longer usage between charges. As for charging, wired speeds have seen a slight bump to 23W, while wireless charging remains at 7.5W and still doesn't support Qi2. The device might also be IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, staying true to the durability of previous Pixel A models.

On the camera side, the leak suggests a shake-up. Google might swap the Pixel 8a's 64 MP main camera for a new 48 MP sensor, reportedly the same one found in the Pixel Fold 9 Pro. While this might seem like a downgrade on paper, the sensor could deliver better overall performance. Meanwhile, the ultrawide and front cameras are expected to stay the same, featuring the same 13 MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The alleged specs of Google's upcoming Pixel 9a

Bigger display, four colors, and no price change


Now, let's take a look at what's happening on the outside. The Pixel 9a is expected to feature a larger 6.3-inch display, bringing it in line with its premium counterparts, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. This is a step up from the 6.1-inch display seen in previous A-series models like the Pixel 8a, 7a, and 6a. The display could offer a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and HDR brightness of 1,800 nits.

Despite the bigger screen (and battery, for that matter), the Pixel 9a will actually be just slightly taller and wider, but it's surprisingly going to weigh less. Here's the expected sizing:

  • Dimensions: 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm
  • Weight: 185.9g

In comparison, the Pixel 8a measures 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm and weighs 189g. While the differences might not feel significant in hand, they're enough to make your Pixel 8a cases incompatible with the new model. Plus, the Pixel 9a recently appeared in new images and it might sport a bit different design, so you have that, too. The phone is likely to come in four color options:

  • Obsidian
  • Porcelain
  • Iris
  • Peony

These are the same colors as the standard Pixel 9. As for pricing, supporting earlier rumors, it seems like there won't be a hike this year. The Pixel 9a is expected to start at $499 for the 128GB model, with a $50 bump for Verizon's mmWave version. I think no price increase is a definite win, especially considering the reported upgrades. The Pixel 9a could make an earlier-than-usual debut in March 2025.

If these leaks hold true, the Pixel 9a might just be the perfect pick for those seeking a mid-range phone with dependable battery life, decent camera capabilities, and a (un?)healthy dose of AI-powered features (I mean, it's Google – and AI is its thing lately, so we wouldn't expect anything less, right?).
