iPhone SE 4 likely to be rebranded, new name will reflect massive upgrades

Apple iPhone
Leaked image of the iPhone SE 4
The modern revamp of the iPhone SE is just around the corner — February 19 perhaps — and there’s a good chance that it will undergo a rebranding. If other reports are to be believed then the new phone will be called the iPhone 16E. Apple insider Mark Gurman in his newsletter corroborates these reports and says that the iPhone SE might be no more.

According to Gurman the recent statement by Apple CEO Tim Cook was likely referencing the iPhone SE. Cook said that Apple would be welcoming a new member to its family on February 19. The wording makes it seem like this is a new product but the smart hub that the company is working on is still some time away. Thus the iPhone SE 4 — long rumored to launch in early 2025 — makes the most sense.

So why is there a chance that Apple might drop the popular SE branding for its budget phone? Gurman alleges that this is because of just how different this phone is going to be compared to its predecessors and I agree. All of the specs we’ve heard about till now make this phone seem much more like a variant of the iPhone 16 lineup than a different product.

Video Thumbnail
A lot of Apple users are considering upgrading to the SE 4 instead of the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple

For starters, and perhaps most importantly, the iPhone SE 4 is reported to feature the same processor that powers the iPhone 16 series. If this is true then the iPhone SE 4 will provide the same performance as Apple’s flagships.

The company priced the iPhone 16 series the same as the iPhone 15 likely because it realized that these phones weren’t massive upgrades. So the iPhone SE 4 may be following that same thought process and offering flagship performance for an even lower cost to rake in more new users.

Secondly, and in my opinion more importantly, the iPhone SE 4 will feature 8 GB of RAM. This allows the phone to support Apple Intelligence. Now Apple’s AI tools are hardly anything to write home about but it’s awesome to see that the budget phone will support the main flagship selling point too.

If all of this turns out to be accurate — and it likely will — then the iPhone 16E will be one of the best phones of 2025 hands down.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

