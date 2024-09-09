iPhone 16 colors: all the official shades

iPhone 16

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max continue Apple's tradition of a more conservative color approach. However, the standout color for the Pro models this year is a beige option, officially called 'Desert Titanium,' bringing a fresh touch of sophistication.





Here are the official iPhone 16 colors:

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Colors









A not-so-subtle pink variant is officially part of the lineup, providing a delicate and charming yet daring look for those who love a touch of elegance while still conserving the bold look we're seeing from the new color palette. Apple has introduced a fresh and bright teal shade, reminiscent of previous popular mint green models. It's a lively and tasteful option for those seeking something different yet trendy.

The official images reveal a vibrant blue option called Ultramarine, replacing the purple seen in earlier rumors. This eye-catching color offers a perfect balance of vibrancy and style.





The deep, almost-black shade is back, perfect for those who prefer a sleek, professional look. This classic color never goes out of style and adds a touch of sophistication to the device. Of course, that's the color to go for if you don't want your iPhone to stand out, or you want a sleek business look for your device.



A warm white for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus continues to provide a timeless, elegant aesthetic. It’s both subtle and striking, a perfect blend of style and simplicity. If you want a beautiful iPhone without it standing out too much, this color is just for you.







iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Colors









The signature color for the iPhone 16 Pro models, this gorgeous beige-gold variant adds a fresh twist to the Pro lineup, providing a unique blend of style and sophistication. The warmer hue of the frame and camera island contrasts beautifully with the softer color on the back.



This dark, nearly black shade remains a staple in the Pro lineup. It exudes a sense of professionalism and timelessness, perfect for those seeking an understated yet elegant look. If you want your iPhone 16 Pro to look as pro as it is, Black Titanium is ideal for you. With the new grade 5 titanium, you get an even darker black color that its predecessor.



Silver is back, offering a clean, minimalist design for those who appreciate sleek, modern aesthetics.



The Pro models also include a White Titanium variant, offering a premium, luxurious feel. The distinction between Natural and White is subtle but noticeable under certain lighting conditions, adding an extra layer of elegance. The Grade 5 titanium ensures you get a brighter white color, making this iPhone look and feel quite unique.





Conclusion: A diverse and exciting color palette for the iPhone 16 series







