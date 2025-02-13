Nothing's latest teaser offers a peek at what's new inside the Phone (3a)

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Early next month – March 4, to be exactNothing will unveil its next mid-range phone, the Phone (3a) series. And if you know anything about the brand, you already know it loves a good teaser – just enough to keep us guessing. The latest one is no different.

The London-based company, founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, revealed that the upcoming Phone (3a) will feature a Snapdragon chipset, unlike the current Phone (2a) which runs on a MediaTek processor. While it didn't confirm the exact model, it's likely to be the mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which debuted last year.


This chip is designed to bring premium features – once exclusive to flagships – to more budget-friendly phones. For example, one of its most notable additions is the support for on-device generative AI. And you know what? We expect the Phone (3a) to debut with AI-powered features and possibly even a conversational AI assistant, potentially backed by ChatGPT, given Nothing's ongoing partnership with OpenAI.

And speaking of which, the Phone (3a) was also recently teased to feature a new side button, which could function similarly to the Action Button on recent iPhones. This would allow users to customize it for different tasks, like toggling sound, launching an app, or even activating the rumored AI assistant.

However, there's also a chance it could serve as a camera control button, similar to the one on the iPhone 16. Why? Well, the Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to feature a third 50 MP 2x zoom telephoto lens, and this button could assist with zooming. In fact, a recently leaked hands-on image confirmed the presence of a third camera on the back.

So, what else can we expect from the upcoming mid-range phone? Well, it's likely to launch with two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage or a more powerful 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The display is expected to get an upgrade, possibly expanding to a 6.8-inch 1080p OLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

As for design, the Nothing Phone (3a) will probably keep the same vibe as its predecessors but with even more transparency and the signature Glyph Interface on the back, which definitely makes it stand out from the competition.

Recommended Stories
Speaking of the competition, the next few weeks are going to be jam-packed with mid-range phone releases. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to arrive any day now, Google is gearing up for the launch of the Pixel 9a, and Samsung is preparing to unveil the Galaxy A56 and A36 in March. So, if Nothing's planning to compete with these heavy hitters, all of the above-mentioned potential upgrades could really make a difference.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

