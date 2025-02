Nothing's latest teaser offers a peek at what's new inside the Phone (3a)

Early next month – March 4, to be exact Nothing will unveil its next mid-range phone , the Phone (3a) series. And if you know anything about the brand, you already know it loves a good teaser – just enough to keep us guessing. The latest one is no different.The London-based company, founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei , revealed that the upcoming Phone (3a) will feature a Snapdragon chipset, unlike the current Phone (2a) which runs on a MediaTek processor. While it didn't confirm the exact model, it's likely to be the mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which debuted last year