Pixel 9a price leak could dissuade some buyers
Google is rumored to move up the release of its next mid-tier phone, the Pixel 9a, from May to mid-March. Since March is fast approaching, it's natural to wonder how much the phone will cost.
According to an earlier rumor, the Pixel 9a will have 8GB of RAM and it will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities. Android Headlines has revealed that the starting price will be unchanged from the Pixel 7a and 8a, meaning the 128GB variant will cost $499.
While $40 might not be considered a huge increase, it might still be enough to put off some buyers, considering the a series is a budget-oriented range of phones. However, considering all the upgrades that the Pixel 9a is expected to pack, it's a relief that at least the base variant isn't going to be more expensive.
The phone will reportedly be powered by a modified version of the Tensor G4 chip and could feature the old Samsung Exynos 5300 modem. It's also likely to sport a bigger 48MP main camera that will help it make it to the best camera phones of 2025 list.
The 256GB model, on the other hand, might see a $40 hike. The 256GB Pixel 8a costs $559, and the rumored increase would bring the price to $599. This means that the price difference between the two storage tiers is going to be $100, which is also the case for the Pixel 9.
According to reports, the Pixel 9a will flaunt an updated design with a flat camera module instead of a horizontal bar. The device is also rumored to have a bigger 6.285-inch display. It's expected to be slightly taller and wider than the Pixel 8a and could pack a bigger 5,100mAh battery, but, despite that, it might weigh less than its predecessor. Wired charging speed will be bumped from 18W to 23W.
