The Pixel 8 is back in the spotlight after a head-turning Amazon discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are a Pixel user in the market for a new phone at a more affordable price and don't need the latest model, then this deal is for you.

Amazon is selling the Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage at a sweet $150 discount. While the current markdown is quite shy of the $200 discount this fella enjoyed during Prime Day, and at the beginning of August, it's still significant, as it lets you snag a unit for under $550.

Pixel 8 128GB: Save $150!

Score a Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage for $150 off its price on Amazon with this deal. The phone delivers top-tier performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a true bargain. Save on one while you can!
$150 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


While technically an older model now that Google announced its latest Pixel 9 lineup, the Pixel 8 is still a top-tier phone and among the best handsets on the market. Thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, it delivers fast performance and can handle day-to-day tasks with ease.

Being a Pixel also means this handsome fella can take awesome pictures thanks to Google's image processing magic and its capable 50 MP main unit and 10.5 MP snapper for selfies. Additionally, it can capture videos in 4K at 60fps.

Another strong selling point of this bad boy is its battery life. Its 4,575mAh power cell on deck provides up to nine hours and 36 minutes of video streaming or 15 hours and 39 minutes of web browsing on a single charge, as we found out during our Pixel 8 review.

The Pixel 8 is still a great buy with its good performance, impressive camera capabilities, and good battery life. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snatch one for $150 off its price now while the offer is still up for grabs on Amazon!
