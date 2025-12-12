Walmart slashes $100 off the loud JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker

JBL Xtreme 4 in Blue: Save $100 at Walmart! $279 95 $379 95 $100 off (26%) Snag the JBL Xtreme 4 in Blue at Walmart and pocket a cool $100 in savings. Known for its powerful audio performance and rugged build, this Bluetooth speaker is a go‑to for anyone who wants room‑filling sound at parties or outdoor hangouts. Act fast and save today! Buy at Walmart

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Sure, I can’t argue that we haven’t seen better deals on this loud speaker. For instance, we’ve seen it discounted by $160 a few times. However, I can’t neglect the fact how capable this bad boy really is and that it’s still a solid buy even at $100 off.In fact, the JBL Xtreme 4 is among the topI recommend for small to mid-sized gatherings, as it offers 30 watts of output power, which should be enough to cover such needs. And while it’s not a small speaker, it comes with a shoulder strap for easier carrying.Of course, it’s also quite durable, boasting an IP67 dust and water-resistance rating. This means it’s dust-tight and can survive complete submersion in clean water of up to 3.3 feet for up to 30 minutes. And in case you need more power, you can always pair it with another JBL speaker via PartyBoost.So, yeah! The JBL Xtreme 4 is definitely worth getting, even at just $100 off. That’s why I urge you to act fast and get one for less now while the deal is still up for grabs!