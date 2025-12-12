Walmart slashes $100 off the loud JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker
The speaker is definitely worth grabbing, so don't miss out!
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best Bluetooth speakers on the market, I won’t be surprised if the JBL Xtreme 4 is in your Christmas shortlist. And right now, a sweet deal at Walmart drops this $380 speaker to a bargain price, making today a great time to upgrade your listening experience for less with this exact bad boy.As one of the
Sure, I can’t argue that we haven’t seen better deals on this loud speaker. For instance, we’ve seen it discounted by $160 a few times. However, I can’t neglect the fact how capable this bad boy really is and that it’s still a solid buy even at $100 off.
In fact, the JBL Xtreme 4 is among the top Bluetooth speakers I recommend for small to mid-sized gatherings, as it offers 30 watts of output power, which should be enough to cover such needs. And while it’s not a small speaker, it comes with a shoulder strap for easier carrying.
So, yeah! The JBL Xtreme 4 is definitely worth getting, even at just $100 off. That’s why I urge you to act fast and get one for less now while the deal is still up for grabs!
How much less? Well, a third-party merchant at Walmart is selling the speaker for $100 off its price, letting you get one for just $279.95. The deal applies only to the model in Blue, but other color options are also selling for less, though at more modest discounts.
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Sure, I can’t argue that we haven’t seen better deals on this loud speaker. For instance, we’ve seen it discounted by $160 a few times. However, I can’t neglect the fact how capable this bad boy really is and that it’s still a solid buy even at $100 off.
In fact, the JBL Xtreme 4 is among the top Bluetooth speakers I recommend for small to mid-sized gatherings, as it offers 30 watts of output power, which should be enough to cover such needs. And while it’s not a small speaker, it comes with a shoulder strap for easier carrying.
Of course, it’s also quite durable, boasting an IP67 dust and water-resistance rating. This means it’s dust-tight and can survive complete submersion in clean water of up to 3.3 feet for up to 30 minutes. And in case you need more power, you can always pair it with another JBL speaker via PartyBoost.
So, yeah! The JBL Xtreme 4 is definitely worth getting, even at just $100 off. That’s why I urge you to act fast and get one for less now while the deal is still up for grabs!
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