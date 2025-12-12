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Walmart slashes $100 off the loud JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker

The speaker is definitely worth grabbing, so don't miss out!

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A close-up of the JBL Xtreme 4.
       View now at Walmart  
As one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, I won’t be surprised if the JBL Xtreme 4 is in your Christmas shortlist. And right now, a sweet deal at Walmart drops this $380 speaker to a bargain price, making today a great time to upgrade your listening experience for less with this exact bad boy.

How much less? Well, a third-party merchant at Walmart is selling the speaker for $100 off its price, letting you get one for just $279.95. The deal applies only to the model in Blue, but other color options are also selling for less, though at more modest discounts.

JBL Xtreme 4 in Blue: Save $100 at Walmart!

$279 95
$379 95
$100 off (26%)
Snag the JBL Xtreme 4 in Blue at Walmart and pocket a cool $100 in savings. Known for its powerful audio performance and rugged build, this Bluetooth speaker is a go‑to for anyone who wants room‑filling sound at parties or outdoor hangouts. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Walmart

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Sure, I can’t argue that we haven’t seen better deals on this loud speaker. For instance, we’ve seen it discounted by $160 a few times. However, I can’t neglect the fact how capable this bad boy really is and that it’s still a solid buy even at $100 off.

In fact, the JBL Xtreme 4 is among the top Bluetooth speakers I recommend for small to mid-sized gatherings, as it offers 30 watts of output power, which should be enough to cover such needs. And while it’s not a small speaker, it comes with a shoulder strap for easier carrying.

Of course, it’s also quite durable, boasting an IP67 dust and water-resistance rating. This means it’s dust-tight and can survive complete submersion in clean water of up to 3.3 feet for up to 30 minutes. And in case you need more power, you can always pair it with another JBL speaker via PartyBoost.

So, yeah! The JBL Xtreme 4 is definitely worth getting, even at just $100 off. That’s why I urge you to act fast and get one for less now while the deal is still up for grabs!

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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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