At $201 off, the Pixel 8 plunges below $500 on Amazon for the first time in a month
Pixel phone fans looking for an affordable Pixel 9 alternative are in for a treat with Amazon's latest Pixel 8 promo. The handset is once again available at a stunning discount, and you can now buy it for 29% off its original ~$700 price, dropping to under $500!
OK, we know this Google handset was much cheaper in February when users could get it for less than $400. However, this super-exciting deal hasn't returned for several months, and we can only guess if it'll ever come back again. That's why we recommend jumping on Amazon's current promo. After all, Best Buy and Walmart don't match that $201 price cut.
As for performance, the Tensor G3 chip inside isn't a benchmark winner. This silicon (like all other Google Tensor processors) puts AI smarts before raw horsepower, and the Android phone shows it with Audio Eraser, Magic Editor, and other nice extras. That said, the latest Pixel 9 Series offers even more AI potential. If you're after the latest and greatest advancements in this field, a Pixel 9 handset might better fit your taste.
When you also take the long software support of seven years into account, the Pixel 8 stands out as a great investment. If you've wanted to get one at more affordable prices, now's a great time to make your dream come true. Head to Amazon and save $201.
In our Pixel 8 review, we couldn't help but praise Google for introducing significant upgrades on the display front. As you might know, the previous Pixel 7 had a 90Hz touchscreen, but its successor shows off a true pro-grade 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED display. Not only that, but it's also considerably brighter than its predecessor, significantly improving your viewing experience.
The Pixel 8 holds its own when it comes to capturing scenes, delivering highly accurate colors and great detail. In fact, it's a really solid option for mobile photography enthusiasts looking for a sub-$500 device. The Google Pixel phone is equipped with a 50 MP main sensor on the rear, complemented by a 12 MP ultra-wide lens.
17 Apr, 2025
