The mid-range Google Pixel 8a is a tempting pick at $100 off yet again

After some absence, the mid-range Pixel 8a is in the bargain spotlight once again. For what's likely to be a limited time, you can get the 128GB variant for $100 off on Best Buy, which brings it to $399 — an asking price you can't ignore.

Google Pixel 8a is available for $100 off

$399
$499
$100 off (20%)
Seeking a mid-range Pixel phone at discounted prices? Check out Best Buy's promo on the Pixel 8a in Bay. Over here, you can get the Pixel 8a for $200 off with immediate activation. As you might know, signing a carrier contract comes with a required $35 activation fee. Even without immediate activation, you can save $100 on this handset, which is a top bargain.
Buy at BestBuy

If you've been following promos for this particular model, you undoubtedly know this $100 price cut has been available before. What makes it compelling now, then? Well, the discount rarely stays up for long, so some Google Pixel fans might have missed out before. With the announced Pixel 9a taking a bit longer to hit the market, this mid-range option is your best Google AI experience on a budget.

We should point out that Amazon typically launches equally appealing promos on the Pixel 8a, but they're nowhere to be found right now. In other words, Best Buy is the only merchant that lets you save big on the Pixel 7a successor. In fact, you can get the model for as low as $299 over here, though you'd have to be OK with activating it immediately and providing a $35 activation fee. 

While this Google Pixel phone has noticeable bezels, its display is actually solid. It sports a compact 6.1-inch FHD+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, providing crisp visuals and enough brightness for comfortable outdoor use.

As you might expect, the Android 14 phone comes with a Tensor G3 chip under the hood. This processor makes the handset significantly more powerful than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a. That said, it doesn't quite match the Galaxy S24 FE in terms of raw performance. Still, you get an excellent daily experience that should meet your needs.

When it comes to camera capabilities, the Pixel 8a excels. As you can see via the photo samples in our Pixel 8a review, the device captures superb photos for its asking price. Its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP ultra-wide lens give you ample detail and accurate colors in various scenarios. What more could you need?

Additionally, this mid-range phone stands out with long software support until 2031. In other words, it checks many boxes at a decent asking price, making Best Buy's promo all the more intriguing. Take advantage of this time-sensitive bargain and save $100 before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
