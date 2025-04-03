The mid-range Google Pixel 8a is a tempting pick at $100 off yet again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After some absence, the mid-range Pixel 8a is in the bargain spotlight once again. For what's likely to be a limited time, you can get the 128GB variant for $100 off on Best Buy, which brings it to $399 — an asking price you can't ignore.
If you've been following promos for this particular model, you undoubtedly know this $100 price cut has been available before. What makes it compelling now, then? Well, the discount rarely stays up for long, so some Google Pixel fans might have missed out before. With the announced Pixel 9a taking a bit longer to hit the market, this mid-range option is your best Google AI experience on a budget.
While this Google Pixel phone has noticeable bezels, its display is actually solid. It sports a compact 6.1-inch FHD+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, providing crisp visuals and enough brightness for comfortable outdoor use.
When it comes to camera capabilities, the Pixel 8a excels. As you can see via the photo samples in our Pixel 8a review, the device captures superb photos for its asking price. Its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP ultra-wide lens give you ample detail and accurate colors in various scenarios. What more could you need?
Additionally, this mid-range phone stands out with long software support until 2031. In other words, it checks many boxes at a decent asking price, making Best Buy's promo all the more intriguing. Take advantage of this time-sensitive bargain and save $100 before it's too late.
We should point out that Amazon typically launches equally appealing promos on the Pixel 8a, but they're nowhere to be found right now. In other words, Best Buy is the only merchant that lets you save big on the Pixel 7a successor. In fact, you can get the model for as low as $299 over here, though you'd have to be OK with activating it immediately and providing a $35 activation fee.
As you might expect, the Android 14 phone comes with a Tensor G3 chip under the hood. This processor makes the handset significantly more powerful than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a. That said, it doesn't quite match the Galaxy S24 FE in terms of raw performance. Still, you get an excellent daily experience that should meet your needs.
03 Apr, 2025The mid-range Google Pixel 8a is a tempting pick at $100 off yet again
