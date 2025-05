The Pixel 8 Pro is $400 off and back under the spotlight at Amazon

Grab the Pixel 8 Pro for 40% off $400 off (40%) The Pixel 8 Pro is once again a solid choice for flagship phone buyers on a budget. The 128GB model in Porcelain is down by 40%, allowing you to save a whopping $400. Hurry up and save while you can because this deal might vanish any minute. Buy at Amazon Pixel 9, 256GB: Save $200 at Amazon $200 off (22%) If you don't want to settle for an older model, the Pixel 9 might be a better fit for you. This phone doesn't have a periscope lens, but it's on sale at $200 off in its 256GB variant. Get one at Amazon. Buy at Amazon

Want a new Pixel phone with a flagship-grade camera and a mid-ranger price? The Pixel 8 Pro might prove just right for you. With its 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP 5X periscope lenses on the rear, this handset offers an impressive camera performance. The best part? It's on sale at Amazon!For context, the 128GB variant in Porcelain is down by 40%, bringing it just under the $600 mark from its original ~$1,000 asking price. The model in Mint is available at the same price, but it's 33% off since the e-commerce giant has lowered its standard price. In any case, that's a sweet bargain you should have on your radar, especially when the newer Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL are no longer on sale at the e-commerce giant.If you don't mind getting a model without a periscope sensor, the more contemporary Pixel 9 might be a better fit. This one remains on sale at Amazon, where you can grab the 256GB model for $200 off.Thefeatures a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, offering vivid colors and excellent brightness for comfortable outdoor use. Beyond the excellent display, the Android phone packs a Tensor G3 chip, allowing all the awesome AI features.Speaking of which, this Google Pixel phone features a load of camera extras, including Zoom Enhance, Magic Editor, and Best Take. Those help you make your photos even more impressive. Add seven years of software support to this wonderful package, and you've got a real winner. Don't forget to read our Pixel 8 Pro review for more details on camera performance and AI features.So, what do you think? If thechecks enough boxes to meet your needs, now's a great time to buy it. Hurry up and save $400 on one with Amazon's deal before it's too late.