Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

It's not too late to grab the Google Pixel 8a for $100 off at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Pixel 8a, showcasing its bright and vivid display.
Did you miss the first chance to grab Google's Pixel 8a for $100 off on Amazon? Well, it's not too late to do it, but you might want to hurry. Stock is already running low, and you can only get the 128GB model in Aloe and the 256GB variant in Obsidian — a clear sign this deal won't last much longer.

Google Pixel 8a: still $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (20%)
The Google Pixel 8a is still available for $100 off its original price on Amazon. However, we'd suggest you hurry and get yours straight away, as the deal might expire any minute.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8a for as low as $299 at Best Buy

$299
$499
$200 off (40%)
Don't mind activating your Google Pixel 8a immediately? In that case, pick Best Buy's offer. Over here, you can get the device for as low as $299 with activation. You'd have to pay a $35 fee, though.
Buy at BestBuy

We should point out the deal began last week. It's not exclusively available on Amazon, and you can get the same $100 discount at Best Buy. In fact, if you activate your device immediately, you can grab an extra $100 discount from that merchant. That said, you must pay a $35 activation fee if you choose to activate straight away.

While its successor might arrive soon, this buddy remains among the best mid-range phones on the market (for now). It has a compact 6.1-inch OLED display with superb brightness levels and crisp resolution. Aside from that, the Pixel 8a supports 120Hz refresh rates, while its predecessor capped at 90Hz — a welcome upgrade.

As for performance, while this Android 14 phone's Tensor G3 chip doesn't destroy all competitors in terms of raw horsepower, it enables some spicy AI extras like Gemini support, Magic Editor, and more. Plus, its processor is far more powerful than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 used in its Motorola Edge (2024) competitor.

What about its camera? As you can see from our Pixel 8a review photo samples, it's easily among the best sub-$500 camera phones. The device takes impressive photos for its price range, capturing natural colors and abundant details in various scenarios. It features a 64 MP main sensor with OIS, a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13 MP front camera.

Additionally, this bad boy gets long software support. Unlike some competitors, this Google handset is set to receive seven years of security maintenance and Android updates, so it'll stay reliable until 2031.

Ultimately, the Pixel 8a is one of the best mid-range options. True, the upcoming Pixel 9a will probably bring a number of improvements, but this fella undoubtedly brings plenty of value for its current asking price. Go ahead and save $100 on one while you still can.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 8 - Deals History
50 stories
13 Mar, 2025
It's not too late to grab the Google Pixel 8a for $100 off at Amazon
04 Mar, 2025
Amazon gives you another Google Pixel 8a promo, saving you $100 for a limited time
26 Feb, 2025
The compact Pixel 8 is still enjoying a jaw-dropping $300 discount at these sellers
10 Feb, 2025
Amazon has the Google Pixel 8 on sale at a $300 discount in multiple colors and both storage variants
05 Feb, 2025
Best Buy's epic promo knocks $300 off the Pixel 8 — act fast before it's gone
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless