It's not too late to grab the Google Pixel 8a for $100 off at Amazon
Did you miss the first chance to grab Google's Pixel 8a for $100 off on Amazon? Well, it's not too late to do it, but you might want to hurry. Stock is already running low, and you can only get the 128GB model in Aloe and the 256GB variant in Obsidian — a clear sign this deal won't last much longer.
We should point out the deal began last week. It's not exclusively available on Amazon, and you can get the same $100 discount at Best Buy. In fact, if you activate your device immediately, you can grab an extra $100 discount from that merchant. That said, you must pay a $35 activation fee if you choose to activate straight away.
As for performance, while this Android 14 phone's Tensor G3 chip doesn't destroy all competitors in terms of raw horsepower, it enables some spicy AI extras like Gemini support, Magic Editor, and more. Plus, its processor is far more powerful than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 used in its Motorola Edge (2024) competitor.
Additionally, this bad boy gets long software support. Unlike some competitors, this Google handset is set to receive seven years of security maintenance and Android updates, so it'll stay reliable until 2031.
Ultimately, the Pixel 8a is one of the best mid-range options. True, the upcoming Pixel 9a will probably bring a number of improvements, but this fella undoubtedly brings plenty of value for its current asking price. Go ahead and save $100 on one while you still can.
While its successor might arrive soon, this buddy remains among the best mid-range phones on the market (for now). It has a compact 6.1-inch OLED display with superb brightness levels and crisp resolution. Aside from that, the Pixel 8a supports 120Hz refresh rates, while its predecessor capped at 90Hz — a welcome upgrade.
What about its camera? As you can see from our Pixel 8a review photo samples, it's easily among the best sub-$500 camera phones. The device takes impressive photos for its price range, capturing natural colors and abundant details in various scenarios. It features a 64 MP main sensor with OIS, a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13 MP front camera.
