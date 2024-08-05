The Google Pixel 8 drops to its lowest price on Amazon; save $200 while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Prime Day 2024 came and went, but some Android phones are returning to their Prime Day prices. Last week, we told you about the Pixel 8 Pro's juicy $300 price cut at Amazon. And now, it's the non-Pro model that's gone back under the $500 mark, a price tag we saw during the Prime Day craze of last month. That's right, you can save $200 on this Android phone and get it at its best price once again.
The best part is that the Pixel 8 discount is open to everyone and not exclusively to Prime members! Something to keep in mind, though: only the model in Obsidian is 29% cheaper than usual. Also, Best Buy sells the Google Pixel phone for $200 off its regular price (roughly $700).
Couple the display with the fantastic camera setup that captures gorgeous photos day and night, and you get a great compact device. Browse our Pixel 8 review camera samples for more details.
Another quite exciting thing about this puppy is its impressive software support. This model arrives on Android 14 out of the box and will receive updates for seven years.
Then again, the Tensor G3, which does its magic under the Pixel 8 hood, isn't quite as powerful as what you can get from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. And it definitely can't measure up to the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Even so, the phone still feels smooth and polished.
So, if you aren't about raw performance and favor AI tricks instead, the Pixel 8 can easily become your best companion. At its current price, it's definitely a worthwhile choice. Hurry up and get yours for $200 off while Amazon feels generous.
The best part is that the Pixel 8 discount is open to everyone and not exclusively to Prime members! Something to keep in mind, though: only the model in Obsidian is 29% cheaper than usual. Also, Best Buy sells the Google Pixel phone for $200 off its regular price (roughly $700).
This handset has a lot to offer, starting with a superb display. It features a 6.2-inch OLED screen with high 120Hz refresh rates and high peak brightness levels. Scrolling feels incredibly smooth on this puppy.
Couple the display with the fantastic camera setup that captures gorgeous photos day and night, and you get a great compact device. Browse our Pixel 8 review camera samples for more details.
Let's not forget that the camera app sports some extra AI-enhanced features, such as removing unwanted objects from a photo. Spec-wise, the Pixel 8 uses a 10.5MP front camera and a dual rear camera with a 50MP main unit and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.
Another quite exciting thing about this puppy is its impressive software support. This model arrives on Android 14 out of the box and will receive updates for seven years.
Then again, the Tensor G3, which does its magic under the Pixel 8 hood, isn't quite as powerful as what you can get from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. And it definitely can't measure up to the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Even so, the phone still feels smooth and polished.
So, if you aren't about raw performance and favor AI tricks instead, the Pixel 8 can easily become your best companion. At its current price, it's definitely a worthwhile choice. Hurry up and get yours for $200 off while Amazon feels generous.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
05 Aug, 2024The Google Pixel 8 drops to its lowest price on Amazon; save $200 while you can
02 Aug, 2024Amazon's gargantuan $300 Pixel 8 Pro discount is back on, this time with no strings
18 Jun, 2024The impressive Pixel 8 is making headlines again with another enticing deal
17 Jun, 2024The flagship Pixel 8 Pro is still heavily discounted on Amazon, but this may not last long
03 Jun, 2024Google's best Pixel 8 Pro deal yet is back with a bang at both Amazon and Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: