The Pixel 8 Pro remains an excellent choice at 37% off on Amazon

We might have to wait for Prime Day Pixel phone deals to start popping up, but this Amazon promo is just too good to ignore. Right now, you can save 37% on the Pixel 8 Pro in Mint, which brings it under the $600 mark—a superb pick for Google fans on a (relatively) tight budget.Right off the bat, we should emphasize this isn’t the first time we've seen thedip this low. Nevertheless, it's among the best offers around, as neither Best Buy nor Walmart currently beat Amazon's price. Just a note: the e-commerce giant has lowered the MSRP by $100, so this sale might seem less attractive than it actually is.Boasting impressive AI capabilities and stunning camera performance, this Android phone is a top-tier choice for mobile photography. It features a triple rear system: a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP 5X periscope lens. Photos taken with it have extra lifelike colors and outstanding detail, as you can see from our Pixel 8 Pro review Beyond the excellent camera, this device features a 6.7-inch OLED touchscreen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. It offers vivid colors and superb brightness levels for comfortable outdoor use.As for performance, the device doesn't exactly crush its competitors in terms of raw horsepower, but it handles everyday tasks like a breeze. Plus, the Tensor G3 chip's main focus is AI features, and this bad boy packs plenty.Sure, the upcoming summer savings event might give users discounts on the more contemporary Pixel 9 Series. But let's be real: there's no telling how big those savings will be. In other words, the current promo is quite attractive, especially if you're not willing to wait. Grab theand save $329 with this lovely sale.