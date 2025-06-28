Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
The Pixel 8 Pro remains an excellent choice at 37% off on Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is an excellent pre-Prime Day bargain thanks to this awesome Amazon promo.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Pixel 8 Pro, showcasing it lovely display.
We might have to wait for Prime Day Pixel phone deals to start popping up, but this Amazon promo is just too good to ignore. Right now, you can save 37% on the Pixel 8 Pro in Mint, which brings it under the $600 mark—a superb pick for Google fans on a (relatively) tight budget.

128GB Pixel 8 Pro, Mint: still 37% off at Amazon

$329 off (37%)
The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a fantastic choice for Pixel phone fans who don't want to wait until Prime Day 2025. The device remains 37% off at the e-commerce giant, making it a superb pick in this fancy Mint colorway.
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should emphasize this isn’t the first time we've seen the Pixel 8 Pro dip this low. Nevertheless, it's among the best offers around, as neither Best Buy nor Walmart currently beat Amazon's price. Just a note: the e-commerce giant has lowered the MSRP by $100, so this sale might seem less attractive than it actually is.

Boasting impressive AI capabilities and stunning camera performance, this Android phone is a top-tier choice for mobile photography. It features a triple rear system: a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP 5X periscope lens. Photos taken with it have extra lifelike colors and outstanding detail, as you can see from our Pixel 8 Pro review.

Beyond the excellent camera, this device features a 6.7-inch OLED touchscreen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. It offers vivid colors and superb brightness levels for comfortable outdoor use.

As for performance, the device doesn't exactly crush its competitors in terms of raw horsepower, but it handles everyday tasks like a breeze. Plus, the Tensor G3 chip's main focus is AI features, and this bad boy packs plenty.

Sure, the upcoming summer savings event might give users discounts on the more contemporary Pixel 9 Series. But let's be real: there's no telling how big those savings will be. In other words, the current promo is quite attractive, especially if you're not willing to wait. Grab the Pixel 8 Pro and save $329 with this lovely sale.

