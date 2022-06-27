 Pixel 6a early test shows faster fingerprint scanner than flagship Pixel 6 - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Pixel 6a early test shows faster fingerprint scanner than flagship Pixel 6

Google
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 6a early test shows faster fingerprint scanner than flagship Pixel 6
We are still a month away from the official launch of the Pixel 6a, Google's upcoming budget phone, and while the phone is still not even out yet, Malaysian YouTuber Fazli Halim already has an early review out. We have no idea how he has gotten a hold of the phone so early, but even on this pre-release software, we can see that the under-display fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6a is much faster than the Pixel 6 Pro.

And that is great news! The Pixel 6 series have received glowing reviews except for one issue and that was the sluggish fingerprint scanner.

In a direct comparison, it's obvious that the Pixel 6a fingerprint scanner works with even a shorter tap, while the Pixel 6 Pro requires you to hold your finger longer and push harder on the screen to register your fingerprint. And that was kind of expected after Google hardware boss Rick Osterloh confirmed last month that the Pixel 6a uses a different fingerprint sensor than the Pixel 6 family.

Great offers for Pixel 6 below:

Previously, Google officially acknowledged the fingerprint issue and blamed it on the "enhanced security algorithms" in the Pixel 6 series.

The hands-on video also goes over the camera on the Pixel 6a and from the few photo samples, it seems that the Pixel 6a delivers very similar colors to the pricier Pixel 6 Pro, but the amount of resolved detail is not quite as high.


At $450 dollars, the Pixel 6a shapes up as one of the most enticing new budget phones for the year. While the Pixel 5a was a good phone, it was only available in the US and Japan, while this new 6a model will come to far more countries, including Europe. The Pixel 6a pre-orders start on July 21st, while the release date is set for July 28th.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Solana Saga is a special phone for our bright crypto future
Solana Saga is a special phone for our bright crypto future
Samsung to launch another budget-friendly 5G phone in the US
Samsung to launch another budget-friendly 5G phone in the US
Vote now: No 120Hz on vanilla iPhone 14, would you buy one?
Vote now: No 120Hz on vanilla iPhone 14, would you buy one?
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 brings aerial dogfights to the battle royale
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 brings aerial dogfights to the battle royale
Best Amazon Prime Day Headphones Deals: Early discounts are live!
Best Amazon Prime Day Headphones Deals: Early discounts are live!
Soon, you will be able to connect your Wear OS watch with your earbuds more easily
Soon, you will be able to connect your Wear OS watch with your earbuds more easily

Popular stories

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh battery would be the end to the Android vs Apple battery debate
iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh battery would be the end to the Android vs Apple battery debate
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless