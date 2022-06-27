Pixel 6a early test shows faster fingerprint scanner than flagship Pixel 6

We are still a month away from the official launch of the Pixel 6a, Google's upcoming budget phone, and while the phone is still not even out yet, Malaysian YouTuber Fazli Halim already has an early review out. We have no idea how he has gotten a hold of the phone so early, but even on this pre-release software, we can see that the under-display fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6a is much faster than the Pixel 6 Pro.





And that is great news! The Pixel 6 series have received glowing reviews except for one issue and that was the sluggish fingerprint scanner.





In a direct comparison, it's obvious that the Pixel 6a fingerprint scanner works with even a shorter tap, while the Pixel 6 Pro requires you to hold your finger longer and push harder on the screen to register your fingerprint. And that was kind of expected after Google hardware boss Rick Osterloh confirmed last month that the Pixel 6a uses a different fingerprint sensor than the Pixel 6 family.





Previously, Google officially acknowledged the fingerprint issue and blamed it on the "enhanced security algorithms" in the Pixel 6 series.





The hands-on video also goes over the camera on the Pixel 6a and from the few photo samples, it seems that the Pixel 6a delivers very similar colors to the pricier Pixel 6 Pro, but the amount of resolved detail is not quite as high.









At $450 dollars, the Pixel 6a shapes up as one of the most enticing new budget phones for the year. While the Pixel 5a was a good phone, it was only available in the US and Japan, while this new 6a model will come to far more countries, including Europe. The Pixel 6a pre-orders start on July 21st, while the release date is set for July 28th.



