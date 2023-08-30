Rick Osterloh: technology innovator and Google's SVP of Devices & Services
Rick Osterloh is currently Google's Senior Vice President of Devices and Services. He joined the company back in 2016 and has previously worked for Motorola, Skype, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Amazon.com, and Deloitte Consulting.
Osterloh has been working in the tech industry for quite some time, and he's had leading positions in several key companies in the tech market. He's been with Google since 2016, as a Senior Vice President of Devices and Services.
Prior to joining Google, Osterloh worked as President of Motorola Mobility, a position he took back in 2014. Before working as a President, he was Senior Vice President of Product at Motorola. This position meant he was responsible for planning, strategy, and delivery of all products the company was making. At one time, he also led the delivery of software and operation of the Android platform at Motorola as well.
Back to today, Osterloh is responsible for overseeing Google's Devices & Services departments. This puts him in the position of overseeing products like the Pixel phones, Google Nest smart home devices, Fitbit smartwatches, Google Fi, and more products the company is developing.
This year, Google also joined the foldable market with its first foldable device, the Pixel Fold. Osterloh announced the Pixel 7a as well, talking about its AI capabilities and the Google Tensor G2 chip. Previously, under Osterloh's attentive eyes, Google also produced its first mobile chip, the Tensor, which debuted with the Pixel 6 in 2021.
Outside of his successful and productive 20+ year career in the tech world, Osterloh is a loyal Golden State Warriors supporter and plays basketball in his free time. He also serves on the Board of the Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA), which focuses on building the next generation of athletes by providing resources for youth and high school sports coaches, parents, administrators, and student-athletes.
Rick Osterloh: Google's SVP of Devices and Services, the man who oversees Google's hardware, including Pixel phones
Osterloh has been working in the tech industry for quite some time, and he's had leading positions in several key companies in the tech market. He's been with Google since 2016, as a Senior Vice President of Devices and Services.
He has a bachelor's and master's degree in industrial engineering, as well as an MBA from Stanford University.
Prior to joining Google, Osterloh worked as President of Motorola Mobility, a position he took back in 2014. Before working as a President, he was Senior Vice President of Product at Motorola. This position meant he was responsible for planning, strategy, and delivery of all products the company was making. At one time, he also led the delivery of software and operation of the Android platform at Motorola as well.
But, as we already mentioned at the beginning of this article, that's not the only thing Osterloh has done during his career. He also worked as a Vice President of Product and Design at Skype and was also in charge of product management at Good Technology. Before that, Osterloh had also been in consulting and product management positions at Deloitte & Touche, Amazon.com, and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
Back to today, Osterloh is responsible for overseeing Google's Devices & Services departments. This puts him in the position of overseeing products like the Pixel phones, Google Nest smart home devices, Fitbit smartwatches, Google Fi, and more products the company is developing.
Since the beginning of his career at the Mountain View tech giant, Google has released many exciting and interesting hardware products. Among those, we have the Pixel line, which started with the first Pixel back in 2016. The Pixel 2 and all the way up to the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro were all produced under his watch.
Rick Osterloh during Google's 2023 Google I/O
This year, Google also joined the foldable market with its first foldable device, the Pixel Fold. Osterloh announced the Pixel 7a as well, talking about its AI capabilities and the Google Tensor G2 chip. Previously, under Osterloh's attentive eyes, Google also produced its first mobile chip, the Tensor, which debuted with the Pixel 6 in 2021.
We see him often during Google's annual Google I/O conference, where new products and services are announced, as well as during other Google events.
Outside of his successful and productive 20+ year career in the tech world, Osterloh is a loyal Golden State Warriors supporter and plays basketball in his free time. He also serves on the Board of the Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA), which focuses on building the next generation of athletes by providing resources for youth and high school sports coaches, parents, administrators, and student-athletes.