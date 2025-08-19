Let the Pixel Pro be a Pro, Google: end the Tensor parity now!
It's not that the Pixel 10 would be as fast as the Pixel 10 Pro – the Pixel 10 Pro could be as slow as the Pixel 10.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
It's time to stop, Google!
As you know, Pixel phones share the same chipset every year, regardless of whether it's the baseline, the Pro model, the Pro Fold or even the mid-ranger "a"-series phone: and that's what I mean when I say that it needs to stop.
So, the Pixel 9 family used Tensor 4 and the Pixel 10 family will be packing the Tensor G5 chipset.
The Pixel 10, despite its anniversary moniker, will not be the groundbreaking upgrade over the Pixel 9 that one would hope. Design is mostly the same and no bold moves are expected, so if you want a new design, please set your alarm clocks for September 9, when the iPhone 17 family is expected to drop with refreshed exteriors.
Of course, some changes on the Pixel 10 models will be introduced – some would call them "minimal" – but I won't go in detail about those changes; instead, let's dissect the Pixel 10's brain. The chipset, I mean. The Tensor G5, to be precise.
This year, the chipset in the new Pixel phones is of great interest to everybody out there – because it's very different from previous Tensor chips. But will that be enough?
While it may seem like Pixel phones have always been incorporating Tensor chipsets, it's been less than five years since that train took off.
Tensor silicon has been at the heart of Pixel phones since 2021 and they were presented as a shift toward custom, AI-focused experience. The first four generations of Tensor chips were co-designed with Samsung, leveraging Exynos technology, while the new version – the Tensor G5 – is reportedly developed fully in-house and produced by TSMC.
This is it: the moment we heard that Google would be developing the Tensor G5 without help from outside, we were hooked. That infatuation period was rather short, though, as the first red flags started popping up as early as November 2024:
If these three findings are not enough for you, let's have a fourth Tensor G5 revelation from just the other day:
What the above states is that the Tensor G5 in the Pixel 10 may lag behind Apple's A-series and Qualcomm's flagship chips in raw performance. Google prioritizes AI, photography, and Pixel-specific features over speed – and that's perfectly fine – and gamers should rejoice, since the Tensor G5 is expected to include a strong GPU for improved gaming.
Yes, raw power was (and still is) not the focus of Pixel phones. The latest AnTuTu benchmarks prove once again – the Tensor G5 scores just 1,140,286 points, while a phone like the Galaxy S25 Ultra (equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset) scores 2,164,612 – a difference that's simply too great to be overlooked.
While these numbers are fine for the Pixel 10 and an eventual Pixel 10a model, they're simply embarrassing for maxed-out flagships like Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, not to mention the $1,800 Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Google needs to act more like Apple: it should put Pro chips in its Pro models. For example, the iPhone 16 Pro uses Apple's A18 Pro chipset, while the "vanilla" iPhone 16 packs the A18 silicon.
This isn't some kind of attack on the Tensor G5 per se – it's probably a fine chip, but… just for the Pixel 10. The Pixel 10 Pro – in order to be truly a Pro – needs something else. Something more powerful, something that's razor-sharp. More RAM, larger battery or a better camera is great to have, but there's room for improvement. Especially when there's a price difference between the Pro ($999*, expected) and non-Pro ($799*, expected) siblings. $200 more should buy you a Pro chipset, too.
That being said, Google's Pixel phones are on no damn mountain and they're not a team – these are separate phones in their separate categories.
That's why I say: Google, let your Pixel Pro be a Pro! It's too late to change anything on the Pixel 10 lineup – again, it's debuting tomorrow (August 20) – but maybe there's enough time until the Pixel 11 for some major change on the chipset front to be introduced.
So, the Pixel 9 family used Tensor 4 and the Pixel 10 family will be packing the Tensor G5 chipset.
By the way, the Pixel 10 grand unveiling will take place tomorrow, August 20 and PhoneArena will give you all the information you'll need, so make sure to stick around.
Image by Google
The Pixel 10, despite its anniversary moniker, will not be the groundbreaking upgrade over the Pixel 9 that one would hope. Design is mostly the same and no bold moves are expected, so if you want a new design, please set your alarm clocks for September 9, when the iPhone 17 family is expected to drop with refreshed exteriors.
Of course, some changes on the Pixel 10 models will be introduced – some would call them "minimal" – but I won't go in detail about those changes; instead, let's dissect the Pixel 10's brain. The chipset, I mean. The Tensor G5, to be precise.
It's always interesting to see what Google has come up with when it comes to camera and photography, or AI tricks (if that's your cup of tea) – but what about overall performance?
This year, the chipset in the new Pixel phones is of great interest to everybody out there – because it's very different from previous Tensor chips. But will that be enough?
The Tensor G5 mania
Image by Google
While it may seem like Pixel phones have always been incorporating Tensor chipsets, it's been less than five years since that train took off.
Tensor silicon has been at the heart of Pixel phones since 2021 and they were presented as a shift toward custom, AI-focused experience. The first four generations of Tensor chips were co-designed with Samsung, leveraging Exynos technology, while the new version – the Tensor G5 – is reportedly developed fully in-house and produced by TSMC.
This is it: the moment we heard that Google would be developing the Tensor G5 without help from outside, we were hooked. That infatuation period was rather short, though, as the first red flags started popping up as early as November 2024:
Recommended Stories
- Benchmark leak reveals Tensor G5 will be a let-down, but may edge out Snapdragon 8 Elite in gaming
- Google's Tensor G5 processor might drag down the performance of the Pixel 10 line
- Latest benchmark test has some very concerned about the performance of the Tensor G5 AP
If these three findings are not enough for you, let's have a fourth Tensor G5 revelation from just the other day:
What the above states is that the Tensor G5 in the Pixel 10 may lag behind Apple's A-series and Qualcomm's flagship chips in raw performance. Google prioritizes AI, photography, and Pixel-specific features over speed – and that's perfectly fine – and gamers should rejoice, since the Tensor G5 is expected to include a strong GPU for improved gaming.
Yes, raw power was (and still is) not the focus of Pixel phones. The latest AnTuTu benchmarks prove once again – the Tensor G5 scores just 1,140,286 points, while a phone like the Galaxy S25 Ultra (equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset) scores 2,164,612 – a difference that's simply too great to be overlooked.
While these numbers are fine for the Pixel 10 and an eventual Pixel 10a model, they're simply embarrassing for maxed-out flagships like Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, not to mention the $1,800 Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
What now?
Image by Google
Google needs to act more like Apple: it should put Pro chips in its Pro models. For example, the iPhone 16 Pro uses Apple's A18 Pro chipset, while the "vanilla" iPhone 16 packs the A18 silicon.
This isn't some kind of attack on the Tensor G5 per se – it's probably a fine chip, but… just for the Pixel 10. The Pixel 10 Pro – in order to be truly a Pro – needs something else. Something more powerful, something that's razor-sharp. More RAM, larger battery or a better camera is great to have, but there's room for improvement. Especially when there's a price difference between the Pro ($999*, expected) and non-Pro ($799*, expected) siblings. $200 more should buy you a Pro chipset, too.
Think of it that way: when you're climbing the mountain in a group, everyone kind of adjusts their tempo. The fastest ones slow down, while the slower ones try to keep up with the rest of the group. Everybody is having a good time together, crackers are being shared, selfies are being taken, the Universe is being discussed. Everybody arrives at the hut together and so on.
That being said, Google's Pixel phones are on no damn mountain and they're not a team – these are separate phones in their separate categories.
That's why I say: Google, let your Pixel Pro be a Pro! It's too late to change anything on the Pixel 10 lineup – again, it's debuting tomorrow (August 20) – but maybe there's enough time until the Pixel 11 for some major change on the chipset front to be introduced.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: