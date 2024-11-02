Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Benchmark leak reveals Tensor G5 will be a let down, but may edge out Snapdragon 8 Elite in gaming

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Google
Pixel 10 Tensor G5 benchmark
If there's one thing that's holding Pixel smartphones back, it's their in-house Tensor chipset that's no match for Apple's A-series processors and Qualcomm's flagship chipsets. It was expected that Google's next chip, the Tensor G5, would bring the performance of the Pixel 10 on par with other top flagships, but according to leaked benchmark scores, speeds will be in the same ballpark as the Pixel 9.

Leaker Jukanlosreve came across Google's next chip on Geekbench. Apparently, the benchmark scores are for the base Pixel 10 model, which a previous report said is codenamed "Frankel."



The phone scored a disappointing 1,323 on the single-core test, and an equally-dismal 4,004 on the multi-core test. For comparison, the Pixel 9 managed 1,800 and 4,573 on the same tests.

The benchmark run has also revealed that Google's next chip will feature one core clocked at 3.40GHz, five cores running at 2.86GHz, and two cores with speeds of 2.44GHz.

The primary core is going to be the Cortex X4 CPU, the five middle cores will be the Cortex-A725, and the two efficiency cores will be the Cortex-A520.

In contrast, the Tensor G4, which fuels the Pixel 9, features one Cortex-X4 with a maximum frequency of 3.1GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores running at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 1.92GHz.

The next-gen chip has a new architecture and while it keeps the same big core as last year, it has switched to Arm's latest design for the middle core and probably the small core as well.

Given that the Pixel 9 was released in late August, the Pixel 10 is still several months away, which may explain the low scores. The chip benchmarked is probably an early version of the chip and its performance will likely improve as it's optimized.

That said, it still won't be as speedy as other high-end chips. Speed has never been Google's goal, which designs its chips for use cases unique to its Pixel phones.

Recommended Stories

One bright spot is that the chip is rumored to have a very powerful GPU, which could finally make gaming fun on Pixel phones.

The Tensor G5 will likely be more power efficient than the G4, given it will be manufactured on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s 3nm process and use the Integrated Fan-Out tech.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you

Latest News

Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless