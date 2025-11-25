The iPhone 17e could have a royal flush that no other iPhone could beat in 2026
Yes, that includes the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Especially the iPhone 18 Pro Max, mind you.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We all cut our coat according to our cloth: that's where the journey towards a new phone begins. After we've sorted out the financial side of things, we proceed to the next big question: what do I need?
The smallest iPhone
The iPhone 16e for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
But it got me thinking. Right now, with almost no rumors pointing toward a size increase, the iPhone 17e might actually be Apple's attempt at compact phones. To me, that's the real twist here. Everyone keeps talking about chips and cameras on the Pro models, but the untouched screen size might be the biggest selling point Apple has left in this segment.
The compact pros
The iPhone 16e is compact. | Image by PhoneArena
Overall, some folks want the Apple ecosystem but don't want a device that dominates their entire palm. A smaller iPhone is still a sweet spot for many of us.
There's also chatter about the chassis. The 16e kept the older iPhone 14 shape, but the 17e is rumored to step into the iPhone 15's look, with the more comfortable tapered edges Apple introduced. It probably won't get exotic materials. The whole idea of the e-model is to keep things clean, familiar and affordable, so that all makes sense.
No other choice
The iPhone 16e for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
If anything, Apple's real ace here is restraint. While the rest of the market keeps scaling up, the 17e could stay right where it is – and for a lot of users, that's exactly what they want.
