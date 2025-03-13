Google's Tensor G5 processor might drag down the performance of the Pixel 10 line



When word got out that Google would be designing the Tensor G5 from scratch you could hear what sounded like an excited cheer from Pixel fans. Finally, Google would be able to customize the application processor (AP) used for its Pixel 10 series and, in theory, this would allow Google to offer amazing features and outstanding battery life for its new Pixel Android "reference devices."





For the Pixel 6 through Pixel 9 lines, the Tensor APs were built by Samsung Foundry using elements of the Exynos processors. Google added some customizations on top of the Exynos platform. While these Tensor chipsets got the job done they were not as capable as Apple's "A-series" SoCs used by the iPhone and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 series APs employed by Samsung for its high-end devices.





Changes are coming to the Tensor G5 that was supposed to improve the performance of the silicon. First, the Tensor G5 is being built by TSMC which is the largest contract foundry in the world. It also is being built on a slightly more advanced process node of 3nm promising the aforementioned improvement in performance and energy-efficiency. To be more specific, TSMC will be using its third-gen 3nm node (N3P).

You would think that Google is taking the right steps with the Tensor G5:





Moving production of the G5 from Samsung Foundry to TSMC.

Using TSMC's third-generation 3nm process node instead of the 4nm node employed during the manufacturing of the G3 and G4.

Having Google design the application processor from scratch instead of relying on a Samsung Exynos base.





With the Tensor G5 expected to debut on the Pixel 10 line, you would expect that such a landmark phone would feature exciting new features, and these days that would include new AI capabilities. But before you get excited about all of this, a tweet from @chunvn8888 states that despite the possibilities, the G5 will run at the same performance level as the G4. The only difference will be that the G4 was manufactured by Samsung and the G5 will be built by TSMC.









As we already noted, the different nodes being used by the G4 and G5 should make the latter more powerful and energy-efficient. But if that is the only difference between the pair it would seems like a letdown compared to what we expected with Google customizing the design of the G5. Additionally, the new AP will support Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 while the rest of the industry is moving on to UFS 4.1.



Pixel 10 series, failing to match the competition by using older and slower UFS storage probably wasn't on your bingo card. You might have figured that something bad was on the horizon after Pixel 9 and Tensor G4 scored on the same test.

