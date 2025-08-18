Pixel 10 Pro XL might be faster, but will it be fast enough?

Were you expecting more from the Tensor G5? Yeah, the switch to TSMC excited me. No, I don't care about blazing-fast performance. If the actual performance isn't better, I won't buy Pixel 10 Yeah, the switch to TSMC excited me. 0% No, I don't care about blazing-fast performance. 100% If the actual performance isn't better, I won't buy Pixel 10 0%

Flagship smartphones are incredibly fast, and an average user doesn't need all that power. You'll seldom hear a Pixel user complain about its processing chops, so these scores are unlikely to matter to Pixel loyalists.However, maximalist users will likely not be as forgiving, and heavy gamers will probably want to steer clear of the phone.Besides, Google now charges premium prices for its Pixel phones, so equipping them with a chip that provides performance comparable to mid-tier Qualcomm chips doesn't seem justified.Samsung was sometimes blamed for holding Pixel phones back, but leaked benchmark results prove that Google perhaps wants things to be this way. Just last year, the company's product management team member Soniya Jobanputra said that it doesn't design its chips for speed or topping benchmarks, but rather for efficiency and use cases specific to Google smartphones.