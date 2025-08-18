$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Pixel 10 Pro XL might be faster, but will it be fast enough?

Fresh Pixel 10 Pro XL benchmark scores suggest we were wrong to blame Samsung.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Google Google Pixel
Pixel 10 Pro XL Tensor G5 benchmark
Google's next flagship phones will be unveiled on August 20, and one of the things that will apparently set the Pixel 10 apart from the outgoing generation is the Tensor G5 chip. The chipset may end up disappointing buyers, though.

The Tensor G5 is reportedly the first in-house chip that Google has designed independently of Samsung. Another thing that makes it exciting is that it will be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the semiconductor producer of choice for Apple and Qualcomm.

Previously leaked  benchmark scores indicated that the Tensor G5 would still lag behind the chipsets powering the top phones of 2025, and freshly leaked results point in the same direction.



The Pixel 10 Pro XL has popped up on benchmarking platform AnTuTu. It scored 1,140,286, putting it well above the Tensor G4-fueled Pixel 9 Pro XL, which managed 983,628 points. That's a jump of 15 percent, and viewed in isolation, it's pretty impressive.

However, it's still nowhere near Android phones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, including the Red Magic 10 Pro, which sits at the top of the rankings with 2,662,615 points, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which got 2,164,612.

Were you expecting more from the Tensor G5?

Vote View Result


Flagship smartphones are incredibly fast, and an average user doesn't need all that power. You'll seldom hear a Pixel user complain about its processing chops, so these scores are unlikely to matter to Pixel loyalists.

However, maximalist users will likely not be as forgiving, and heavy gamers will probably want to steer clear of the phone.

Besides, Google now charges premium prices for its Pixel phones, so equipping them with a chip that provides performance comparable to mid-tier Qualcomm chips doesn't seem justified.

Samsung was sometimes blamed for holding Pixel phones back, but leaked benchmark results prove that Google perhaps wants things to be this way. Just last year, the company's product management team member Soniya Jobanputra said that it doesn't design its chips for speed or topping benchmarks, but rather for efficiency and use cases specific to Google smartphones.

Pixel 10 Pro XL might be faster, but will it be fast enough?
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 7

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless