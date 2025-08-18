Pixel 10 Pro XL might be faster, but will it be fast enough?
Fresh Pixel 10 Pro XL benchmark scores suggest we were wrong to blame Samsung.
Google's next flagship phones will be unveiled on August 20, and one of the things that will apparently set the Pixel 10 apart from the outgoing generation is the Tensor G5 chip. The chipset may end up disappointing buyers, though.
The Tensor G5 is reportedly the first in-house chip that Google has designed independently of Samsung. Another thing that makes it exciting is that it will be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the semiconductor producer of choice for Apple and Qualcomm.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL has popped up on benchmarking platform AnTuTu. It scored 1,140,286, putting it well above the Tensor G4-fueled Pixel 9 Pro XL, which managed 983,628 points. That's a jump of 15 percent, and viewed in isolation, it's pretty impressive.
However, it's still nowhere near Android phones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, including the Red Magic 10 Pro, which sits at the top of the rankings with 2,662,615 points, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which got 2,164,612.
Flagship smartphones are incredibly fast, and an average user doesn't need all that power. You'll seldom hear a Pixel user complain about its processing chops, so these scores are unlikely to matter to Pixel loyalists.
However, maximalist users will likely not be as forgiving, and heavy gamers will probably want to steer clear of the phone.
Besides, Google now charges premium prices for its Pixel phones, so equipping them with a chip that provides performance comparable to mid-tier Qualcomm chips doesn't seem justified.
Samsung was sometimes blamed for holding Pixel phones back, but leaked benchmark results prove that Google perhaps wants things to be this way. Just last year, the company's product management team member Soniya Jobanputra said that it doesn't design its chips for speed or topping benchmarks, but rather for efficiency and use cases specific to Google smartphones.
Previously leaked benchmark scores indicated that the Tensor G5 would still lag behind the chipsets powering the top phones of 2025, and freshly leaked results point in the same direction.
Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro XL benchmark scores. | Image Credit - Sudhanshu Ambhore
