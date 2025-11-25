iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Honor takes the mid-range genre out of space with its latest phone: 8,000 mAh battery and flagship chipset

Spending a ton of $$$ on a "traditional" flagship is getting harder and harder to justify.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Honor
Honor phones.
Honor is swinging by just to casually redefine the mid-range smartphone genre and, well, that's not an exaggeration. The Honor 500 series is now official, consisting of:

  • Honor 500
  • Honor 500 Pro

Want to know what's so disruptive about it? Let's dive deeper.

Camera goodies



The Honor 500's launch was announced mere hours ago, on Monday. The company says this series is all about offering "flagship-class portrait imaging", "all-scenario live capture capabilities", "extended endurance" and a cool OS experience.

Pretty bold claims, but the Honor 500 actually seems like a solid all-rounder.

True, the Honor 500 can't match a dedicated camera flagship (like, say, the Vivo X300 Pro), but comes with a solid 200 MP "AI Ultra-Clear" main camera, which means Honor is relying on the imaging system to produce alluring images.

The main camera utilizes a 1/1.4-inch CMOS sensor – that's large for a mid-ranger – and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. In contrast, the Honor 500 Pro model offers a step-up: a 50 MP telephoto camera with boosted image stabilization performance. That's really cool.

The Honor 500 duo also comes with something that Honor calls "industry-first": front-and-rear Live portrait modes. What this does is that it adds background blur, beauty effects, and atmosphere to every frame. There are lots of distinct filter modes in the camera app, plus, 4K-to-Live conversion. This enables 4K videos to be made into 4K Live clips for sharing on social media.

Power… and more power



Under the hood, the Honor 500 duo gets two completely different chipsets:

  • Honor 500: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • Honor 500 Pro: Snapdragon 8 Elite

That's a welcomed move – after all, if a device is being presented as "Pro", it should offer Pro performance (something that is a given with the Elite chipset). Both phones are paired with Honor' Phantom Engine 3.0, which predicts graphics demands with precision and adjusts rendering accordingly for gaming sessions.

The real deal is the 8,000 mAh battery cells on the Honor 500 and the Honor 500 Pro, though. Supporting 80W charging speeds (yeah, that's way faster than your flagship iPhone 17 Pro or the Galaxy S25 Ultra), the Pro also offers 50W wireless charging. An 8,000 mAh battery is what could potentially make the Honor 500 a two-day phone.

Recommended For You

I know this still sounds like sci-fi to some people, but the future now.

The Honor 500 offers a ton of display goodies, too: eye protection features, motion sickness relief features, and more.

Do you want a global version of the Honor 500?

Vote View Result

Does it look familiar?



As I've pointed out before, on the outside, the Honor 500 is resembling a mixture of iPhone 17 and Pixel 10 with those rounded corners and the Visor-like camera island on its rear panel.

I'll never be able to unsee this, but the Honor 500 is built elegantly enough to catch the public's eye. It's got a slim 7.75 mm profile with super narrow 1.05 mm bezels on the side of its screen. It's got IP68, IP69, IP69K water and dust resistance, which means this thing should be durable.

Pity it's a China-exclusive


If you don't care about top-notch camera performance or the absolute best hardware, well, what do you care about?

Battery life. And solid performance. Coincidentally, this is what the Honor 500 promises to excel at.

Pity it's a China-exclusive phone series, though. Retail prices start from 3599 RMB for the Honor 500 Pro and 2699 RMB for the Honor 500. When converted directly, this is ~$507 and ~$380.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint

Latest News

Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless