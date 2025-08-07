Pixel 10 release date: when to expect and what to know
Google's latest smartphones are just around the corner, but there could be delays in availability.
The Google Pixel 10 family is now less than two weeks away, and we're all waiting for them with equal parts curiosity and uneasiness:
It's the Pixel's anniversary, so, naturally, we all want to know all about it: how will the Big G make the Pixel 10 exceptional? Will this year's Pro model be worthy of your dollars? How will Google's upcoming foldable compare with rivals like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Oppo Find N5?
The Pixel 10 lineup will be announced on August 20, 2025. That's a Wednesday. As usual, the new devices will be presented to the public at a special live event with numerous Google officials and experts on stage.
The phones will be extensively talked about: their cameras, their AI capabilities, their new chips and clever features.
As usual, pre-orders will be available on the same day for the biggest Google fans. After a brief period (usually ten days or so), the new phones will hit the shelves both in online stores and in brick and mortar outlets. Carriers will also offer the four new Pixel phones for next to nothing – not counting the obligatory trade-ins and/or new plan subscriptions.
This isn't confirmed yet, but there are rumors that while the "vanilla" Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro are expected from August 28 onwards, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (along with the Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel Buds 2a) might be released to the public much later:
So, if you're after the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro or the Pixel 10 Pro XL, you'll probably be getting it at the end of this month. That's if you act swiftly and pre-order on unveiling day.
If you're after the foldable, you might have to wait until October until it knocks on your door. Still, nothing is confirmed at this point, so be sure to come back to PhoneArena on August 20 after the big Google event and we'll update you on the handsets' availability.
The Pixel 10 family is a bit late, at least compared to the Pixel 9 lineup. Of course, that's strictly in terms of what the calendar says:
As you can see, there's precisely a week of delay. To be honest, that's perfectly fine with me: I prefer having to wait a bit longer for the next-gen device, compared to having a phone every 11 or 10 months.
The way I see it, there's only one thing to be said: do not buy a new phone right now. The period I'm asking of you to wait is not even two weeks long. Once August 20 passes, avid PhoneArena readers will have the whole picture and will be able to make an informed decision – Pixel flagships, like other 2025 phones, do not come cheaply.
Luckily, we don't have to sit in darkness for the next two weeks. There are plenty of rumors and leaks – Google is notoriously bad at keeping things secret.
Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold: when is the unveiling date?
Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9 release dates
The Pixel 10 family is a bit late, at least compared to the Pixel 9 lineup. Of course, that's strictly in terms of what the calendar says:
- Pixel 9 family unveiling date: August 13, 2024
- Pixel 10 family unveiling date: August 20, 2025
As you can see, there's precisely a week of delay. To be honest, that's perfectly fine with me: I prefer having to wait a bit longer for the next-gen device, compared to having a phone every 11 or 10 months.
What this means for you?
The way I see it, there's only one thing to be said: do not buy a new phone right now. The period I'm asking of you to wait is not even two weeks long. Once August 20 passes, avid PhoneArena readers will have the whole picture and will be able to make an informed decision – Pixel flagships, like other 2025 phones, do not come cheaply.
