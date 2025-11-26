iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Overwhelming majority criticizes Samsung for doing the absolute bare minimum to compete with Apple

An overwhelming majority of you think that Samsung is only doing the bare minimum to stay relevant.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs iPhone Air
Is Samsung still innovating the way it used to, or is it doing the absolute bare minimum that it needs to stay caught up with Apple? An overwhelming majority of you seem to think that the latter is true, and that only Apple makes Samsung innovate.

Samsung doing the bare minimum


In a recent poll, almost 85 percent of you said that you believe that Samsung is only doing the bare minimum: marginal yearly improvements without any real innovation. Only a little over 10 percent of voters said that Samsung was doing enough, and less than five percent of you said that you were unsure.

That is an overwhelming majority who is tired of Samsung’s yearly flagship releases, and wants the company to do better. What do you think?

Do you think Samsung is doing the bare minimum?

Rising discontent with Samsung




This rising discontent with Samsung isn’t just an isolated occurrence on tech sites. Average users have taken to online forums recently to voice their complaints: Samsung keeps doing more of the same, while also removing features. The S Pen, for example, has remained a point of debate amongst Samsung’s customer base.

Where Apple is suddenly innovating and shaking things up like crazy with the iPhone 17, Samsung is content with doing what it has been doing for years. Is it any surprise, then, that Apple just overtook Samsung? And, if Samsung keeps this up, does it risk losing more than just this one crown?

Not entirely true, in my opinion


In my opinion, while Samsung has definitely slowed down its creative endeavors in recent years, it’s still doing plenty of good stuff.

My favorite example, that I love bringing up again and again, is the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7. Here, Samsung listened to feedback, and released a foldable smartphone that blew everything out of the water. Sure, it might not be the absolute best in certain aspects, but its popularity speaks volumes: consumers want Samsung to make bold moves.

I think that the company is headed in the right direction, at the moment, with the 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset for the Galaxy S26. However, I also agree with the sentiment that Samsung isn’t doing enough, and I really hope that the Galaxy S26 will be the last mediocre upgrade for a good while to come.

COMMENTS (1)

