T-Life could drive away over 50 percent of T-Mobile customers who want something better

Over 50 percent of you say that you're open to the idea of ditching T-Mobile if the T-Life app becomes mandatory for everything.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Life app by T-Mobile
The T-Life app is highly unpopular amongst T-Mobile users, especially as the company starts to force employees and customers alike to use it. But, just how unpopular? According to answers submitted by you, over 50 percent of the more tech-savvy T-Mobile users could be considering leaving the un-carrier because of the T-Life app.

Most T-Mobile users might leave


In a recent poll, where you were asked if you would leave T-Mobile when T-Life becomes mandatory for everything, only around 17 percent of you said no. Another 43 percent of voters said that they would consider it, and around 40 percent said that they would leave immediately.

In short, over 50 percent of voters are open to the idea of ditching T-Mobile for another alternative due to the T-Life app. What about you?

Will you leave T-Mobile if everything starts exclusively requiring T-Life?

Vote View Result


Is it only the tech-savvy users who dislike T-Life?


T-Mobile logo on a smartphone screen
T-Mobile has made numerous controversial decisions as of late. | Image credit — PhoneArena


However, people voting online in a poll hosted on a tech site are generally going to be users who like to stay in the know about these things. Voters like you are always on the lookout for something better, and you know what you’re getting for your money.

The average T-Mobile customer still severely dislikes the T-Life app — never forget that people walked out of stores in protest during the beginning — but they’re coming around. As always, if you force people to use something, they will eventually get used to it.

T-Mobile unlikely to be in danger


While more tech-savvy folks like you might be considering leaving T-Mobile because of the T-Life app, I think it’s safe to say that most users will stay.

During the recent earnings calls, T-Mobile still showcased impressive growth. Its 5G network is excellent, the company is always improving its service, and it keeps coming out with deals that are very hard to pass up, like the new T-Mobile Black Friday deals. In the end, these are the things that most customers care about.

T-Life threatens the company’s employees a lot more than it threatens its operations. According to reports received by us, T-Mobile’s future is grim, but only for its workers, who will be pressured to quit, or laid off like what Verizon just did.

Most customers will stay, and the T-Life app will take over everything T-Mobile.

