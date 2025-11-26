Apple might have done the impossible with the foldable iPhone, and I think we can expect images soon
Has Apple done the impossible with the foldable iPhone? I think that we'll get our answer very soon, here's why.
Why didn’t Apple enter the foldable smartphone market over the last few years? Apparently, the company wanted to do things its own way, and that meant that the characteristic crease across the main displays of foldable phones had to go.
Well…I think we’ll know very soon.
According to a new report, Apple has eliminated the crease for the display that it has been making for the foldable iPhone. Apparently, the foldable iPhone will have a completely invisible crease in the center, and it will look like a standard large display when unfolded.
A short while back, reports were coming in that Apple might have to postpone its foldable iPhone until 2027. Why? Because apparently the company had failed to achieve the crease visibility levels that it had been aiming for.
After that, reports began coming in that Apple didn’t want to delay the foldable iPhone yet again, and that it was going ahead with whatever it had managed to perfect. It was heavily implied at the time that Apple was going to have to settle for a visible crease, and that the foldable iPhone will disappoint. Now, all of a sudden, Apple is happy with the results and is moving forward with production? I smell something fishy here.
Apple has had so many quality control issues with just its software over the last couple of years. And then, the iPhone 17 Pro came out with a myriad of its own problems. It is highly susceptible to damage — be it scratches or even getting dented — and its redesigned antenna system didn’t work in the beginning, either. Apple had to patch iOS just so the iPhone 17 Pro could reliably place calls.
So, is the foldable iPhone at least going to come out of the box with a completely invisible crease before it gets ruined by repeated use? I think we’re going to see that very soon.
The most interesting part about that report is the fact that Apple is now moving on to producing working prototypes: a hundred of them, in fact. And that opens up a very exciting possibility. Nay, an inevitability. The foldable iPhone is going to leak.
Meanwhile, information about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 began to get leaked earlier this year as well, and the rumored upgrades began to hype everyone up. It’s part of why the Fold 7 has sold so well: people had been anticipating it for months.
There is almost zero chance, in my opinion, of the foldable iPhone not being leaked. Just like with the Fold 7 and the Galaxy S25 Edge, I expect actual pictures of working prototypes to start making the rounds pretty soon.
This is a phone that the world has been waiting years for, and its eventual leaks will settle once and for all whether Apple really has done the impossible.
Apple has eliminated the crease
The crease on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Apple is happy with the results, and is ready to move on to the next stage. However, I have a problem with this news.
I’m very doubtful
The iPhone 17 Pro has durability problems. | Image credit — PhoneArena
But, let’s say that Apple actually has managed to somehow completely eliminate the crease on the display for its foldable iPhone. Do I trust the phone to keep its crease invisible even for a year? No, no I do not.
Expect images of the foldable iPhone soon
