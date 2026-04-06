Black Friday in April? The 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 scores a surprisingly hefty $100 discount









OnePlus Watch 3 $199 99 $299 99 $100 off (33%) Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.32-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Stainless Steel Case, Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life (Seven Days in Power Saver Mode), Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options Buy at OnePlus Recommended For You





Incredibly enough, you can save $100 for an undoubtedly limited time right now, and all you need to do is remember to apply the "APRIL26" promo code to your oneplus.com/us order after adding either the Silver Steel or Black Steel flavor of the small OnePlus Watch 3 to your cart.





On top of that very rare discount, which matches the wearable's killer Black Friday 2025 deal from more than four months ago , you can also get a complimentary OnePlus Watch charging base (normally worth $29.99) or an always handy 100cm SuperVOOC Type-A to Type-C cable (which typically costs $19.99 by itself).





The freebie is available with or without the aforementioned coupon code, but of course, I strongly advise you to take advantage of both offers and maximize your savings on what's undeniably one of the best smartwatches you can use alongside your Android phone in 2026.









The circular 1.32-inch AMOLED touchscreen is also an absolute stunner, while the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor promises to deliver respectable (at the very least) performance in many lifestyle and wellness scenarios. In short, what you're looking at here is an Apple Watch-rivaling all-rounder like very few you can get at only two Benjamins, so whether you're ready to say goodbye to OnePlus or not, I think you should consider giving this device a chance while you still can (and while it's still massively discounted).