Black Friday in April? The 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 scores a surprisingly hefty $100 discount
With excellent battery life, a relatively compact body, and a gorgeous display, this smartwatch is very hard to resist right now.
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This is a very stylish battery life champion with an awesome circular screen. | Image by PhoneArena
Whether you like it or not (and I'm sure many of you love it), the OnePlus brand has yet to breathe its last in markets like the US, and because the rumors about the company's retirement plans from numerous countries and regions around the world are only intensifying, this might actually be the best time to buy certain products.
For instance, the 43mm OnePlus Watch 3. This is less than a year old, having seen daylight several months after its "full-sized" sibling, and it normally undercuts the likes of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Pixel Watch 4 in their most affordable versions, at a price of $299.99.
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Incredibly enough, you can save $100 for an undoubtedly limited time right now, and all you need to do is remember to apply the "APRIL26" promo code to your oneplus.com/us order after adding either the Silver Steel or Black Steel flavor of the small OnePlus Watch 3 to your cart.
On top of that very rare discount, which matches the wearable's killer Black Friday 2025 deal from more than four months ago, you can also get a complimentary OnePlus Watch charging base (normally worth $29.99) or an always handy 100cm SuperVOOC Type-A to Type-C cable (which typically costs $19.99 by itself).
The freebie is available with or without the aforementioned coupon code, but of course, I strongly advise you to take advantage of both offers and maximize your savings on what's undeniably one of the best smartwatches you can use alongside your Android phone in 2026.
At $199.99, the 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 is cheaper than a 41mm Pixel Watch 3 and only slightly costlier than a 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 (at their latest discounts), with the obvious size advantage over those two being doubled by excellent battery life (for a Wear OS device), at up to 60 hours of continuous "standard" use in "smart mode" and a whopping seven days in "power saver mode."
The circular 1.32-inch AMOLED touchscreen is also an absolute stunner, while the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor promises to deliver respectable (at the very least) performance in many lifestyle and wellness scenarios. In short, what you're looking at here is an Apple Watch-rivaling all-rounder like very few you can get at only two Benjamins, so whether you're ready to say goodbye to OnePlus or not, I think you should consider giving this device a chance while you still can (and while it's still massively discounted).
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