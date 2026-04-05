Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
A Verizon customer wishes she had abandoned her legacy plan sooner.
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Verizon 5G campaign | Image by Emely Perez
While postpaid plans don't place limits on talk time, data, and texts, that very payment model can sometimes backfire, as a Verizon customer recently found out.
Going far over the limit
Linda Vincent, a resident of Westport, received a Verizon bill exceeding $9,000. Needless to say, the woman in her 70s was taken aback.
Vincent was on a grandfathered plan with a data limit of 4GB. She recently spent multiple weeks in the hospital and a rehabilitation facility, where she passed the time watching videos, playing games, and scrolling through social media on her phone. She relied on Verizon data instead of Wi-Fi.
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These are the kind of activities that chew through data quickly, and unsurprisingly, her 4GB bucket was insufficient.
The warnings that never arrived
Modern Verizon plans come with unlimited data, meaning there are no caps on cellular data usage, though speeds may be throttled during peak congestion.
Older legacy plans, which are no longer offered, have strict data limits. Once that limit is reached, there are overage charges. Verizon typically sends alerts to customers nearing or exceeding data limits, but Vincent claims she never received any notifications.
Apparently, Vincent never receives any messages from Verizon but whether that's because her area has spotty coverage or she has inadvertently blocked Verizon's short code messages is not known.
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Regardless, Vincent was unaware that her phone bill was mounting by the minute.
Her family is attempting to switch her to an unlimited plan and backdate the change to the start of the billing cycle.
We'd like them to change it to an unlimited plan and backdate it to the beginning of the billing cycle. If this was an unlimited plan, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.
Verizon told NBC 10 WJAR that it's working with the customer to resolve the issue.
Our team is actively working with the customer to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.
Pitfalls of legacy plans
Carriers frequently introduce new plans with more features and benefits, though they are often more expensive than older ones. While some customers cling to older plans to save money, the value of these plans often erodes as modern apps become more data-intensive.
Without WiFi, it's easy to exceed the monthly data allowance. Even background tasks, such as location services and photo backup, use data.
While 4GB may be enough for light social media use and texting, heavy and constant use requires a lot more.
Are legacy plans double-edged swords?
Carrier isn't always the bad guy
Given Vincent's age and recent health struggles, her oversight is understandable.
However, the bill, likely generated by an automated system, accurately reflects the data consumed. While it can be argued that the problem wouldn't exist on an unlimited plan, it's important to note that legacy plan users often pay significantly less per month.
While Verizon may waive the fees to ward off bad press, other customers may feel like they are subsidizing the cost of such negligent behaviour.
why do other people have to pay for overages this month but she gets a free pass?
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