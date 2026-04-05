Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill

While postpaid plans don't place limits on talk time, data, and texts, that very payment model can sometimes backfire, as a Verizon customer recently found out.

Going far over the limit





Linda Vincent, a resident of Westport, received a Verizon bill exceeding $9,000. Needless to say, the woman in her 70s was taken aback.





Vincent was on a grandfathered plan with a data limit of 4GB. She recently spent multiple weeks in the hospital and a rehabilitation facility, where she passed the time watching videos, playing games, and scrolling through social media on her phone. She relied on Verizon data instead of Wi-Fi.



Recommended For You

These are the kind of activities that chew through data quickly, and unsurprisingly, her 4GB bucket was insufficient.

The warnings that never arrived





Modern Verizon plans come with unlimited data, meaning there are no caps on cellular data usage, though speeds may be throttled during peak congestion.





Older legacy plans, which are no longer offered, have strict data limits. Once that limit is reached, there are overage charges. Verizon typically sends alerts to customers nearing or exceeding data limits, but Vincent claims she never received any notifications.





Apparently, Vincent never receives any messages from Verizon but whether that's because her area has spotty coverage or she has inadvertently blocked Verizon 's short code messages is not known.



Recommended For You

Regardless, Vincent was unaware that her phone bill was mounting by the minute.





Her family is attempting to switch her to an unlimited plan and backdate the change to the start of the billing cycle.









Verizon told NBC 10 WJAR that it's working with the customer to resolve the issue. that it's working with the customer to resolve the issue.





Pitfalls of legacy plans





Carriers frequently introduce new plans with more features and benefits, though they are often more expensive than older ones. While some customers cling to older plans to save money, the value of these plans often erodes as modern apps become more data-intensive.





Without WiFi, it's easy to exceed the monthly data allowance. Even background tasks, such as location services and photo backup, use data.





While 4GB may be enough for light social media use and texting, heavy and constant use requires a lot more.





Are legacy plans double-edged swords? You save money on legacy plans. You are severely limited on a legacy plan. I'd rather deal with limits than be on a pricey new plan. Vote 34 Votes





Carrier isn't always the bad guy





Given Vincent's age and recent health struggles, her oversight is understandable.

However, the bill, likely generated by an automated system, accurately reflects the data consumed. While it can be argued that the problem wouldn't exist on an unlimited plan, it's important to note that legacy plan users often pay significantly less per month.





Verizon may waive the fees to ward off bad press, other customers may Whilemay waive the fees to ward off bad press, other customers may feel like they are subsidizing the cost of such negligent behaviour.









While rare, such stories do occasionally crop up , especially when customers travel to a different country. Such cases highlight the importance of monitoring usage or opting for prepaid plans to ensure costs never exceed a set budget.