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Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level

Demand for the Titan 2 Elite on Kickstarter shows that demand remains for smartphones with a physical keyboard.

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Titan 2 Elite in Orange.
Demand for Titan 2 Elite hits impressive level. | Image by PhoneArena
A little over a week ago we told you that it took only 11 minutes for the new Unihertz Titan 2 Elite to reach its Kickstarter funding goal of $100,091. A much more refined version of the Titan 2, the Titan 2 Elite has a smaller 4.03-inch AMOLED display compared to the 4.5-inch LCD screen on the Titan 2. There is a standard version and a Pro model of the Elite and Unihertz, with over 6,000 backers, has collected an impressive $3 million+ in pledges for the phone (both variants).

The Titan 2 Elite models are powered by MediaTek Dimensity application processors


Borrowing from the iPhone 17 Pro, the Titan 2 Elite is available in Orange, a color that Unihertz says, "is all the rage now." It is also offered in Black. The standard model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 application processor (AP), while the Pro model has the Dimensity 8400 AP under the hood. Both were produced by TSMC using its 4nm N4 process node. Both models feature 12GB of RAM with 256GB and 512GB of storage for the Standard and Pro models respectively. Both models carry a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP telephoto camera. The front-facing selfie snapper weighs in at 32MP.

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The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite is equipped with a 4050mAh silicon‑carbon composite anode battery. The latter will fast charge at 33W. The Standard model will be released in July, while the Pro model should ship in October. Both will launch with Android 16 and will continue receiving system updates up to Android 20 and security updates until 2031. On Kickstarter, the Titan 2 Elite Standard model is $389 with a 20% Kickstarter discount. The Pro variant, with the same discount, will cost you $479.

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Unihertz receives over $3 million in Kickstarter pledges for the Titan 2 Elite. | Image by Unihertz - Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Unihertz receives over $3 million in Kickstarter pledges for the Titan 2 Elite. | Image by Unihertz

There is a renaissance in the demand for smartphones sporting physical keyboards


Between Unihertz and Clicks, we have seen a renaissance in the demand for smartphones with physical keyboards. For many, it is all about nostalgia, a time before the iPhone changed everything with its touchscreen virtual QWERTY keyboard. For others, a physical keyboard is the only way that they can type a long email or text. Many are now used to typing on glass and that would probably be the majority. The minority miss the tactile feel of pressing down on a key and hearing the click.

Unihertz generating over $3 million in Kickstarter pledges for the Titan 2 Elite tells us that there is still consumer interest in smartphones with physical keyboards.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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