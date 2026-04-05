AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
The plan makes business sense, but Cricket's own employees aren't buying it.
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Cricket retail store. | Image by Cricket Wireless
If you've been walking into your local Cricket Wireless store just for a phone plan, that's about to change. AT&T is reportedly preparing to turn Cricket's retail locations into internet storefronts, and the rollout could kick off as soon as this week.
According to a new report, select Cricket dealers in Texas have already been selling AT&T Fiber, with one store in Saratoga recently promoting the service on Facebook at $40 per month. The wider expansion looks like it's right around the corner, with a Reddit post from a Cricket sales advocate saying stores are expected to start selling AT&T Fiber on April 9, 2026.
There is a catch, though. Cricket operates more than 4,000 stores, but according to Wave7 Research, fiber will only reach "less than half" of those locations because of service availability constraints. You can only sell fiber where AT&T has actually built the infrastructure.
There's also chatter from that same Reddit thread suggesting AT&T Fiber, AT&T Internet Air, or both could eventually be rebranded as "Cricket Internet" later in 2026, with billing running through Cricket's systems. If that happens, Cricket stops being just a prepaid phone carrier and becomes a full connectivity provider.
None of this is happening in isolation. On March 31, AT&T launched AT&T OneConnect, a postpaid bundle that combines home internet and wireless under one subscription. The company has been very open about the fact that converged customers (people who pay for both wireless and internet) are their most valuable subscribers. They churn less, pick higher internet speeds, add more wireless lines, and stay longer.
I actually became an AT&T Fiber customer in a similar way. Representatives showed up knocking on doors when the service was added to my area, and the deal was good enough that I signed up on the spot. That kind of direct outreach works when it's targeted.
Cricket stores are becoming AT&T Fiber sales hubs
According to a new report, select Cricket dealers in Texas have already been selling AT&T Fiber, with one store in Saratoga recently promoting the service on Facebook at $40 per month. The wider expansion looks like it's right around the corner, with a Reddit post from a Cricket sales advocate saying stores are expected to start selling AT&T Fiber on April 9, 2026.
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Back in November 2024, select Cricket stores had already started selling AT&T Internet Air, which is AT&T's fixed wireless home internet product. So, naturally, fiber is the next step.
Not every Cricket store will carry fiber
One of Cricket's AT&T Fiber ads on one of its local store's Facebook pages. | Image by Cricket Saratoga
There is a catch, though. Cricket operates more than 4,000 stores, but according to Wave7 Research, fiber will only reach "less than half" of those locations because of service availability constraints. You can only sell fiber where AT&T has actually built the infrastructure.
There's also chatter from that same Reddit thread suggesting AT&T Fiber, AT&T Internet Air, or both could eventually be rebranded as "Cricket Internet" later in 2026, with billing running through Cricket's systems. If that happens, Cricket stops being just a prepaid phone carrier and becomes a full connectivity provider.
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AT&T's bundling strategy is the real story here
None of this is happening in isolation. On March 31, AT&T launched AT&T OneConnect, a postpaid bundle that combines home internet and wireless under one subscription. The company has been very open about the fact that converged customers (people who pay for both wireless and internet) are their most valuable subscribers. They churn less, pick higher internet speeds, add more wireless lines, and stay longer.
The fiber race is heating up across the board, too. Verizon scored FCC approval for its $20 billion Frontier Communications acquisition and T-Mobile has been making its own fiber moves. AT&T clearly sees Cricket's massive retail footprint as a weapon in this fight.
How do you feel about Cricket Wireless stores selling AT&T Fiber?
Cricket employees didn't sign up for this
These are prepaid phone stores, and the staff were hired to sell phones and plans, not pitch fiber installations. I understand why AT&T wants the reach, but dropping a completely different product category on retail workers who clearly aren't thrilled about it is a recipe for a rocky rollout. Only time will tell, though.
I actually became an AT&T Fiber customer in a similar way. Representatives showed up knocking on doors when the service was added to my area, and the deal was good enough that I signed up on the spot. That kind of direct outreach works when it's targeted.
Cramming it into Cricket stores where the core customer base is budget-conscious prepaid users? That's a harder sell, and I'm not convinced the in-store experience will do fiber justice.
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