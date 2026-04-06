Amazon puts the rarely discounted Apple Watch Ultra 3 on sale at a cool $100 off
For the first time in 2026, Apple's latest and greatest rugged smartwatch is discounted by $100 from its $799 list price.
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This is probably the best smartwatch an iPhone user can buy in 2026. | Image by PhoneArena
If you live an active lifestyle and want to welcome spring with the best smartwatch you can pair to your new or old iPhone, there's really only one "serious" option to consider. But it's expensive. Unless you get it from Amazon right now, in which case... no, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 doesn't become affordable all of a sudden, but it is as cheap as it's ever been.
Yes, the rugged wearable's greatest discount is back with a bang several months after Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025, slashing $100 off a $799 list price in a couple of band sizes and a few different colorways. We're talking "natural" titanium case options with a large blue/bright trail loop or a one-size anchor blue ocean band, as well as an elegant black titanium model with a one-size black ocean band.
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Which one of the three should you choose? I actually don't have a blanket recommendation to make right now, as your decision obviously depends on your personal preferences, but I can tell you that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is just as eye-catching and robust in all versions, shining as far as screen quality, overall performance, and long-term durability are concerned.
Compared to the non-rugged Apple Watch Series 11, which curiously enough has been marked down by $100 from a much lower regular price of $399 many times before, this bad boy rocks a significantly brighter Always-On Retina display, as well as a heftier battery and considerably better water resistance that makes it ideal for snorkeling, scuba diving, and high-speed water sports in addition to good old fashioned swimming.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 can obviously monitor a lot more than your outdoor walks. | Image by PhoneArena
And yes, the superior 42-hour battery life in "normal" use (or 72 hours in a special Low Power Mode) makes the Apple Watch Ultra 3 a little chunkier and overall bulkier than the Series 11, but that's nothing an adventurer like you can't handle, right? Not when you can save a rare $100 and get advanced satellite communications on your wrist in addition to 4G LTE and 5G connectivity totally independent from your iPhone.
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