Amazon puts the rarely discounted Apple Watch Ultra 3 on sale at a cool $100 off









Yes, the rugged wearable's greatest discount is back with a bang several months after Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025, slashing $100 off a $799 list price in a couple of band sizes and a few different colorways. We're talking "natural" titanium case options with a large blue/bright trail loop or a one-size anchor blue ocean band, as well as an elegant black titanium model with a one-size black ocean band. Yes, the rugged wearable's greatest discount is back with a bang several months after Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025, slashing $100 off a $799 list price in a couple of band sizes and a few different colorways. We're talking "natural" titanium case options with a large blue/bright trail loop or a one-size anchor blue ocean band, as well as an elegant black titanium model with a one-size black ocean band.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 $99 off (12%) 49mm Case, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, Satellite Communications, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Sapphire Crystal, Customizable Action Button, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Siren, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 100 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life (72 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Rugged Titanium Case, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Which one of the three should you choose? I actually don't have a blanket recommendation to make right now, as your decision obviously depends on your personal preferences, but I can tell you that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is just as eye-catching and robust in all versions, shining as far as screen quality, overall performance, and long-term durability are concerned.





Compared to the non-rugged Apple Watch Series 11 , which curiously enough has been marked down by $100 from a much lower regular price of $399 many times before, this bad boy rocks a significantly brighter Always-On Retina display, as well as a heftier battery and considerably better water resistance that makes it ideal for snorkeling, scuba diving, and high-speed water sports in addition to good old fashioned swimming.









Apple Watch Ultra 3 And yes, the superior 42-hour battery life in "normal" use (or 72 hours in a special Low Power Mode) makes thea little chunkier and overall bulkier than the Series 11 , but that's nothing an adventurer like you can't handle, right? Not when you can save a rare $100 and get advanced satellite communications on your wrist in addition to 4G LTE and 5G connectivity totally independent from your iPhone.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible