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Apple's best feature is coming to older Galaxy phones sooner than you might think

Older Galaxy S users may start sharing files with iPhones in just a few more days.

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Rear view of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, showing the phone's rear camera setup.
Older flagships will share this Apple-oriented feature with the S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Just over two weeks after announcing a big improvement in how Galaxy S26 users can share files with their iPhone-using friends, Samsung might be bringing the update to older devices. 

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Quick Share update expands


According to One UI insider Tarun Vats, Samsung fans using the Galaxy S25 lineup, the Z Fold 7/Z Flip 7, or even the Galaxy S24 series could soon get the Quick Share update. 


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This is a massive improvement in how Galaxy users share files with iPhone owners. Up until recently, users had to use messaging apps or cloud links to quickly send a photo to iOS devices.

What's your biggest concern about the new Quick Share feature?
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Supposedly, the feature will be arriving to the S25, S24, Z Flip, and Z Fold 7 devices after the next One UI 8.5 Beta update. That said, the leaker claims the feature is already functioning in the ZZD1 internal test build.

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The next One UI 8.5 Beta should arrive around April 9 for Galaxy S25 users, and there's another one supposedly in the works before a stable version is finally released for last year's flagships. In total, Galaxy S25 users will get 10 One UI 8.5 Beta patches. 

Will it work now?


Last week, the Quick Share update that brings the "Share with Apple devices" option was reportedly rolled out for Galaxy S22 users and newer. However, the feature didn't work as expected. 

How to enable Apple&#039;s best feature on your Galaxy phone. | Image by Video by Samsung - Apple&#039;s best feature is coming to older Galaxy phones sooner than you might think
How to enable Apple's best feature on your Galaxy phone. | Image by Video by Samsung

Reportedly, some users could see the option in their system settings, while others couldn't. Incidentally, a few comments under Tarun Vats' recent posts show the feature is absent for some Galaxy S26 users. 

While lacking this handy feature is certainly disappointing, particularly for S26 owners, this might be because AirDrop support still hasn't been rolled out in your region. 

When the feature was announced on March 23, Samsung explained it will initially be introduced in Korea, then rolled out to users in Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. 

In case the feature is already out in your region but you still don't see it in your menu, you could try updating both Google Play services and Quick Share. This might solve the problem, though it's not a 100% guaranteed fix, so keep that in mind.

A great feature — but a 'buggy' one, it seems 


Although Samsung's desire to bring AirDrop support to older Galaxy phones as soon as possible is admirable, the "fragmented" rollout certainly downplays the excitement. 



This feature aims to remove the friction between iOS and Android. And yet, it seems, announcing the rollout doesn't make the "Share with Apple devices" option magically appear in your menu. At least for now, some users are being forced to manually update apps to get the feature to show up. 

This certainly results in user disappointment. I think Samsung wouldn't have to face it if it spent more time polishing the new Quick Share feature before rolling it out to the public.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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