Apple's best feature is coming to older Galaxy phones sooner than you might think

Galaxy S26

S26

A great feature — but a 'buggy' one, it seems

Reportedly, some users could see the option in their system settings, while others couldn't. Incidentally, a few comments under Tarun Vats' recent posts show the feature is absent for someusers.While lacking this handy feature is certainly disappointing, particularly forowners, this might be because AirDrop support still hasn't been rolled out in your region.When the feature was announced on March 23, Samsung explained it will initially be introduced in Korea, then rolled out to users in Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan.In case the feature is already out in your region but you still don't see it in your menu, you could try updating both Google Play services and Quick Share. This might solve the problem, though it's not a 100% guaranteed fix, so keep that in mind.Although Samsung's desire to bring AirDrop support to older Galaxy phones as soon as possible is admirable, the "fragmented" rollout certainly downplays the excitement.This feature aims to remove the friction between iOS and Android. And yet, it seems, announcing the rollout doesn't make the "Share with Apple devices" option magically appear in your menu. At least for now, some users are being forced to manually update apps to get the feature to show up.This certainly results in user disappointment. I think Samsung wouldn't have to face it if it spent more time polishing the new Quick Share feature before rolling it out to the public.