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OnePlus fans in the US and Europe: here's the bad news you've been dreading, with a date attached

It may already be too late to expect the OnePlus 16 or 17 where you live.

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OnePlus 15
OnePlus 15. | Image by PhoneArena
Yesterday, we reported on the growing evidence that suggests OnePlus is shutting down operations in the US, the UK, and the EU. Although the information was not clear at the time, a now-deleted post by a well-known tipster Yogesh Brar was the starting point for the whole chain of events. The company's India head had denied the rumors, and the parent company had not said a word about the matter until now.

Well, now it does.

According to sourced information provided to 9to5Google, the shutdown is expected to take place as early as April 2026. That's not months from now; that's weeks from now.

From rumor to reality


The whole chain of events started yesterday with a post by Yogesh Brar on X stating that the company was shutting down in select global markets such as the US, the UK, and the EU. The post was deleted shortly after it was published.

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What makes the whole thing more interesting is that the post was published at the same time that the company's founder and now Chief Product Officer for Oppo and sub-brands such as OnePlus was teasing the global launch of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, which is set for April.

And then there was the news regarding the leadership. Robin Liu, the CEO of OnePlus India, had recently gone out and denied rumors regarding the shutdown of the company. However, now the CEO has resigned and gone back to China.

This, as said earlier, has been confirmed by OnePlus. The fact that the CEO had gone out and denied rumors regarding the shutdown of the company just a month ago and then resigned and gone back to China the very next month does raise some very important and intriguing questions.

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What is actually happening


The picture that's taking shape is one of a full withdrawal from global operations, rather than the earlier-rumored pivot to budget and mid-range devices in markets like India. OnePlus products are still reportedly in development, but many are unlikely to launch outside of China.

Several key staff members have also already been reportedly informed of the company's plans and issued severance packages. That detail, more than any social media post, suggests this has moved well past the rumor stage.

The move appears to be driven by Oppo shifting its focus inward, with analysts also pointing to difficult market conditions, including memory and storage shortages and rising costs as factors pushing companies to scale back.

OnePlus hasn’t fallen silent either. It has confirmed that existing business in Europe carries on as normal for now and that after-sales service, software update, and consumer rights are fully guaranteed for our existing users. How this situation plays out in a full shutdown remains to be seen.

If OnePlus leaves your market, what will you do?
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A brand that made its mark


Losing OnePlus from the UK, US, and Europe will be a huge loss to consumer choice, particularly given what the brand did to disrupt the high-end smartphone market when it was a newcomer as a legitimate flagship killer.

For those who have been around since the beginning, this may not come as a huge shock. There have been many signs over the past few years, from a decline in market share to cancelled releases such as the OnePlus Open 2 and a lot of integration of OnePlus within Oppo. April simply puts a deadline to all the speculation.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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