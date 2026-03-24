OnePlus fans in the US and Europe: here's the bad news you've been dreading, with a date attached

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What is actually happening

This, as said earlier, has been confirmed by OnePlus. The fact that the CEO had gone out and denied rumors regarding the shutdown of the company just a month ago and then resigned and gone back to China the very next month does raise some very important and intriguing questions.The picture that's taking shape is one of a full withdrawal from global operations, rather than the earlier-rumored pivot to budget and mid-range devices in markets like India. OnePlus products are still reportedly in development, but many are unlikely to launch outside of China.