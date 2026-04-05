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Samsung Messages is officially dead – here's your deadline and what replaces it

It's time to say goodbye to Samsung Messages.

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Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with Samsung Messages present on the homescreen.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
The Samsung Messages app has been available on Galaxy smartphones since the debut of the Android-based Galaxy lineup. However, Samsung has now officially announced that it will discontinue its native messaging app in the coming weeks. Here's how much time the app has left, and why I believe this is actually a good move for Samsung.

It's finally official


Samsung posted an "end of service announcement" on its website last night. The notice reads that the Samsung Messages application will be discontinued in July 2026. That means there are roughly 12 weeks left before the app will be gone forever.

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The notice further recommends switching to Google Messages to continue using the messaging service on your Galaxy smartphone. After the end date, Samsung Messages will likely be removed from both the Galaxy Store and the Google Play Store. You need to open the app on your device to find out the exact date when the service will stop working in your region.

How to switch to Google Messages



Switching to the Google Messages app on your Galaxy device is pretty straightforward. To begin with, you first need to download the Google Messages app from the Google Play Store.

After that, open the app and tap the "Set default SMS app" button that appears on the home screen. Choose "Messages" from the pop-up window that appears, and then select the "Set as default" button.

That's about it. Google Messages is now the default messaging app on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. That said, there are a few key points mentioned in the end-of-service announcement that you need to be aware of.

The Samsung messaging app will continue to function on devices running Android 11 or lower. So, for instance, phones like the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9 will continue to have the app functioning even after July. While the exact reason behind this hasn't been mentioned, I believe it's because these old phones might not be compatible with the latest Google Messages app.

The signs were there


It's not as if Samsung's management woke up from a good night's sleep and decided to discontinue their messaging app. The tech giant had been dropping hints about it from time to time.

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In early 2025, the company reportedly confirmed that it would soon start using Google Messages as the default messaging app on its Galaxy phones. Most phones released after this announcement, including the Galaxy S25 family, came equipped with Google Messages as the default SMS app. While Samsung Messages was at least present on these devices, the recently released S26 series skipped it entirely.

It's also not possible for the latest S-line smartphone users to download the Samsung Messages app from the Galaxy Store. All that said, it's worth noting that the announcement states you will be able to use the app even after it is discontinued for emergency service numbers or emergency contacts that you have configured in your phone.

Do you think Samsung is doing the right thing by killing its Messages app?
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What actually made Samsung ditch its native messaging app for Google messages?


While the current announcement doesn't reveal the reason behind this move, the South Korean giant has previously explained why it is adopting Google's messaging solution. The short answer to this is RCS support.

As it turns out, Google's messaging app offers all RCS features regardless of your carrier. The Samsung messaging app, on the other hand, depends on your mobile network. In addition, it provides plenty of advanced features that aren't available in the Samsung app.

For instance, you get built-in AI-powered scam detection, powerful AI upgrades, and multi-device connectivity. It has recently received some cool upgrades as well, like real-time location sharing, a trash folder, and more. Furthermore, Google Messages could soon get video calling support.

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Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
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