OnePlus Watch 3 review: The smartwatch you should get in 2025

OnePlus is now a pretty active player on the smartwatch scene, and just recently revealed the third generation of its flagship OnePlus Watch, building on the super-strong foundation laid by last year's OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 2R . And, spoiler alert, the OnePlus wearable is pretty good!





How did we get here? The very first OnePlus Watch wasn't really a smartwatch, a litmus test that had multiple issues. It took OnePlus a couple of years to readjust its course, but it was well worth it, as both the OnePlus Watch 2 and 2R were a massive leap in the right direction. Both of these were unique with their dual-chip/dual-OS philosophy, which basically gave you a proper Wear OS smartwatch and an efficient digital watch in the same package.





The OnePlus Watch 3 is here with the same philosophy in mind, but also aiming to fix some shortcomings of the previous devices. We finally get a rotating digital crown that actually lets you navigate the interface, we get improved and broader health and wellness functions, and finally, we get a brighter display and better battery life.









What’s new:

Titanium alloy bezel

Functional digital crown (finally!)

Slightly larger, but much brighter display

More efficient low-power chipset

Larger 631 mAh battery that gives five-day battery life!

Cool new customizable watch faces

New wrist temperature and oximeter sensors

New health and wellness features

High performance GPS chip, omnidirectional GPS antenna



OnePlus Watch 3 Specs, Models, and Prices





There is just a single version of the OnePlus Watch 3. available in either Obsidian Titanium (black with black band) or Emerald Titanium (silver with green band).





That's simultaneously good and bad––on one hand, you don't really have too much leeway as to what version to get, so you're pretty limited in your purchasing options. On the other hand, it simplifies the buying process: you only need to ponder what color to get.





Sadly, there's no cellular variant of the OnePlus Watch 3 right now, though the rumor mill claims we might get one later in 2025.





As far as hardware specs go, here's what the OnePlus Watch 3 offers:





OnePlus Watch 3 Unboxing













OnePlus Watch 3

Charging base

Strap

User Manual

USB-C charging cable Inside the OnePlus Watch 3 box, you will find the following:





OnePlus Watch 3 Design, Sizes, and Bands Smart and stylish looks









The OnePlus Watch 3 is a continuation of the company's previous smartwatches and inherits the same super-stylish and smart aesthetics. The round stainless-steel case comes with a truly flat sapphire-clad display, with two buttons on the right side of the bezel. The latter is made of titanium alloy, which elevates the design language of the OnePlus Watch 3, but doesn't really play a big role in the overall utility of the watch.









One of the significant changes with the OnePlus Watch 3 is in the buttons themselves. The digital crown introduced with the OnePlus Watch 2 is now finally functional, allowing you to navigate the interface by rotating it, similarly to an Apple Watch. You can still click it to go back or open your app drawer, just like on the previous OnePlus Watch. This is a great change, fixing one of the bigger issues with the former watch.





In terms of size, there's no two ways around it––the OnePlus Watch 3 is a large wearable, spanning 47mm across, or as big as a Galaxy Watch Ultra. It works well for people with wider wrists, but looks off on thinner ones, making this a fairly masculine watch. Fortunately, this doesn't translate to increased heft: the OnePlus Watch 3 isn't too heavy at all.





The display up front is ever-so-slightly larger at 1.5 inches, a 0.7-inch increase from the OnePlus Watch 2. It's an LPTO OLED panel with sapphire crystal protecting it against scratches and scuffs, but the biggest upgrade here is the maximum brightness.





The OnePlus Watch 3 can get up to 2,200 nits of peak brightness, which makes it that much more legible under bright lighting. A major improvement over the 1,000-nit display of the OnePlus Watch 2.









The OnePlus Watch 3 is IP68-rated, meaning impervious to dust and freshwater submersion up to 1.5m for as long as 30 minutes. Moreover, the wearable is also rated for 5ATM, which means you can use it for swimming, but OnePlus warns it's not suitable for shallow or deep diving, sauna, or hot water showers.



Our OnePlus Watch 3 unit was the Obsidian Titanium, and it comes with a single black fluorelastomer rubber band with a stainless-steel buckle. It's a fairly robust and lightweight band, but it does not offer good perspiration, which means your skin will get sweaty fairly easy.









Thanks to the simple attachment mechanism, removing the band is very straightforward. The OnePlus Watch 3 will take any 22mm watch strap, so you're welcome to mix and match!





At $330, getting the OnePlus Watch 3 is a no-brainer: it's a smartwatch that I can recommend to all Android users out there.







